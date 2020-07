Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar elevator 24hr gym e-payments hot tub internet access new construction package receiving garage parking pool bbq/grill courtyard dog park fire pit media room online portal

Welcome to Windsor Oak Hill, a brand new community offering luxury apartments in SW Austin with downtown access and spectacular hill country views. Nestled in the desirable Oak Hill neighborhood, our open-layout studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments feature elegant details like granite slab and quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, and stainless appliances that are energy efficient. Redefine the standard of refined living, with bright, open living spaces that feature bold characteristics such as vaulted 9’ ceilings, spa-inspired bathrooms, and expansive bedrooms. Windsor Oak Hill is the definition of modern luxury living for the active professional.