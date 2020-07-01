1163 Alamo Street

Amenities
East Austin home you will love! A custom-built modern home! Home Features: Enclosed Front Porch, High Ceilings, Lots of Natural Light, High-end Fans & Fixtures, Stunning Kitchen w/ lots of storage, Drawers w/ dampers, Granite Counters, Samsung Appliances, Concrete floor, Foam Insulation, Large Trees, New Landscaping, Fully Fenced, Alley Access to attached Garage.
Check out our Video Tour: https://youtu.be/LLsuTDn9Ry4
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage/ Street
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2014
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- High ceilings
- Open floorplan.
- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy.
- Enclosed sunroom.
- Private enclosed front yard with garden area.
- Natural lighting windows.
- Great Austin Location!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking on property.
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply *
Amenities: Fenced Yard (Full), High/Vaulted Ceilings, Garage (1car)