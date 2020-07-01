1163 Alamo Street

Amenities

East Austin home you will love! A custom-built modern home! Home Features: Enclosed Front Porch, High Ceilings, Lots of Natural Light, High-end Fans & Fixtures, Stunning Kitchen w/ lots of storage, Drawers w/ dampers, Granite Counters, Samsung Appliances, Concrete floor, Foam Insulation, Large Trees, New Landscaping, Fully Fenced, Alley Access to attached Garage.



Check out our Video Tour: https://youtu.be/LLsuTDn9Ry4



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage/ Street

NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin

YEAR BUILT: 2014



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- High ceilings

- Open floorplan.

- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy.

- Enclosed sunroom.

- Private enclosed front yard with garden area.

- Natural lighting windows.

- Great Austin Location!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on property.

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply *



Amenities: Fenced Yard (Full), High/Vaulted Ceilings, Garage (1car)