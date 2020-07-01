All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 20 2020 at 10:07 PM

1163 Alamo Street

1163 Alamo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1163 Alamo Street, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
East Austin home you will love! A custom-built modern home! Home Features: Enclosed Front Porch, High Ceilings, Lots of Natural Light, High-end Fans & Fixtures, Stunning Kitchen w/ lots of storage, Drawers w/ dampers, Granite Counters, Samsung Appliances, Concrete floor, Foam Insulation, Large Trees, New Landscaping, Fully Fenced, Alley Access to attached Garage.

Check out our Video Tour: https://youtu.be/LLsuTDn9Ry4

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage/ Street
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2014

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- High ceilings
- Open floorplan.
- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy.
- Enclosed sunroom.
- Private enclosed front yard with garden area.
- Natural lighting windows.
- Great Austin Location!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on property.
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 Alamo Street have any available units?
1163 Alamo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1163 Alamo Street have?
Some of 1163 Alamo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1163 Alamo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1163 Alamo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 Alamo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1163 Alamo Street is pet friendly.
Does 1163 Alamo Street offer parking?
Yes, 1163 Alamo Street offers parking.
Does 1163 Alamo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1163 Alamo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 Alamo Street have a pool?
No, 1163 Alamo Street does not have a pool.
Does 1163 Alamo Street have accessible units?
No, 1163 Alamo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1163 Alamo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1163 Alamo Street does not have units with dishwashers.

