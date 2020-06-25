1105 Brass Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

ASAP: East Austin Charmer - 3 bed / 2 bath, Great Condition - Close to Entertainment and Downtown - Only minutes from Downtown and in a prime East Austin location, this charming 3 BR / 2 BA home is available for immediate move-in. The home was just owner occupied and well cared for. Many updates include a remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Many windows allow for an abundance of natural light into the open floor plan. Wood floor and tile throughout. Single car garage and a carport are a huge bonus. There is a upstairs balcony overlooking the fenced yard. Many restaurants and entertainment in the area.



Call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a tour.



Brian Copland, REALTOR

Realty Austin

512-576-0288



(RLNE5045374)