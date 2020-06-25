All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

1105 Brass Street

1105 Brass Street · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Brass Street, Austin, TX 78702
Govalle

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
ASAP: East Austin Charmer - 3 bed / 2 bath, Great Condition - Close to Entertainment and Downtown - Only minutes from Downtown and in a prime East Austin location, this charming 3 BR / 2 BA home is available for immediate move-in. The home was just owner occupied and well cared for. Many updates include a remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Many windows allow for an abundance of natural light into the open floor plan. Wood floor and tile throughout. Single car garage and a carport are a huge bonus. There is a upstairs balcony overlooking the fenced yard. Many restaurants and entertainment in the area.

Call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a tour.

Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin
512-576-0288

(RLNE5045374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Brass Street have any available units?
1105 Brass Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Brass Street have?
Some of 1105 Brass Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Brass Street currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Brass Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Brass Street pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Brass Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1105 Brass Street offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Brass Street offers parking.
Does 1105 Brass Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Brass Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Brass Street have a pool?
No, 1105 Brass Street does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Brass Street have accessible units?
No, 1105 Brass Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Brass Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Brass Street does not have units with dishwashers.
