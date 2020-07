Windsor on the Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance car charging coffee bar green community hot tub key fob access lobby online portal

Our boutique 31-story high-rise apartment building boasts dynamic views of the Texas State Capitol, Lady Bird Lake, and the Texas Hill Country. With close access to walking/jogging trails, as well as kayak and stand-up paddle board shops nearby, our community is the perfect locale for those who enjoy an active lifestyle. Nestled in the charming Rainey Street District, just steps away from an array of restaurants and bars.You will experience a prestigious lifestyle through our incredible community amenities. Relax and unwind in our resort-style pool with tanning deck, or stay fit in our 24-hour fitness center featuring strength and cardio equipment with towel service. For your convenience, we offer gated entry, a direct access parking garage, and private garages available to lease. Our Business Center, Cyber Cafe, and community Wi-Fi hotspots provide an enticing alternative to working from home and you can remain productive and connected.