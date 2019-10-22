11016 Desert Willow Loop

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this beautiful home in Austin. Located with its back to greenbelt, this 5 bedroom 3.5 bath offers a convenient, comfortable living experience. Youll fall in love the moment you cross the threshold. Inside you will find tall ceilings with crown molding on the first floor. Your kitchen offers young stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and an abundance of cabinet space. Your large master suite is conveniently located downstairs and you will love the well landscaped backyard. On top of all this you will have quick access to I-35! Schedule your showing today.