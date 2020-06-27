All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 26 2019

10049 Planters Woods Drive

10049 Planters Woods Drive
Location

10049 Planters Woods Drive, Austin, TX 78730

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Two Story Home in River Place - Fantastic two story home in River Place. Warm wood flooring flows throughout formal living, formal dining and family room. Family room open to breakfast area and spacious kitchen featuring breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Downstairs master retreat with adjoining master bath which offers dual vanities, garden tub + separate shower. Upstairs features a spacious game room area and two secondary bedrooms with a full bath.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Leander ISD
Lease Terms: 16 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5079747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10049 Planters Woods Drive have any available units?
10049 Planters Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10049 Planters Woods Drive have?
Some of 10049 Planters Woods Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10049 Planters Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10049 Planters Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10049 Planters Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10049 Planters Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10049 Planters Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10049 Planters Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 10049 Planters Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10049 Planters Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10049 Planters Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 10049 Planters Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10049 Planters Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 10049 Planters Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10049 Planters Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10049 Planters Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
