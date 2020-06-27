10049 Planters Woods Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely Two Story Home in River Place - Fantastic two story home in River Place. Warm wood flooring flows throughout formal living, formal dining and family room. Family room open to breakfast area and spacious kitchen featuring breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Downstairs master retreat with adjoining master bath which offers dual vanities, garden tub + separate shower. Upstairs features a spacious game room area and two secondary bedrooms with a full bath.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Leander ISD

Lease Terms: 16 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



