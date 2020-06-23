1000 West 6th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEDS / BATHS: 1/1

SQUARE FOOTAGE: Â±500

RENTAL PRICE: $1,550.00 per month

DEPOSIT AMOUNT: $1,700.00

UTILITIES INCLUDED: GARBAGE, SEWER CHARGES

LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR



Located in the sunny Oak Grove neighborhood between the Naval Post Graduate School and Lake El Estero, this one bedroom, one bathroom apartment is available in early May. The unit includes a fireplace, electric stove, dishwasher and fridge. The living room has plenty of light, the kitchen is open and the bathroom is attached to the bedroom. On site laundry, assigned parking spot and storage closet included.



This apartment is in walking distance to Monterey Beach, El Estero Park, NPS and downtown Monterey.



This is not a pet friendly unit.



STERLING PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DRE ID# 01437951

801 Lighthouse Monterey California 93940

Phone# (831) 643-9400



Contact us to schedule a showing.