All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1000 West 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1000 West 6th Street
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:56 PM

1000 West 6th Street

1000 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Clarksville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1000 West 6th Street, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEDS / BATHS: 1/1
SQUARE FOOTAGE: Â±500
RENTAL PRICE: $1,550.00 per month
DEPOSIT AMOUNT: $1,700.00
UTILITIES INCLUDED: GARBAGE, SEWER CHARGES
LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR

Located in the sunny Oak Grove neighborhood between the Naval Post Graduate School and Lake El Estero, this one bedroom, one bathroom apartment is available in early May. The unit includes a fireplace, electric stove, dishwasher and fridge. The living room has plenty of light, the kitchen is open and the bathroom is attached to the bedroom. On site laundry, assigned parking spot and storage closet included.

This apartment is in walking distance to Monterey Beach, El Estero Park, NPS and downtown Monterey.

This is not a pet friendly unit.

STERLING PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DRE ID# 01437951
801 Lighthouse Monterey California 93940
Phone# (831) 643-9400

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 West 6th Street have any available units?
1000 West 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 West 6th Street have?
Some of 1000 West 6th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 West 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1000 West 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 West 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 West 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1000 West 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1000 West 6th Street offers parking.
Does 1000 West 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 West 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 West 6th Street have a pool?
No, 1000 West 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1000 West 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 1000 West 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 West 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 West 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post West Austin
4330 Bull Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78731
Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar
Austin, TX 78704
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
Hyde Park Place
4400 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
Ladera Apartment Homes
7500 South IH-35
Austin, TX 78745
Deep Eddy Flats
700 Hearn St
Austin, TX 78703
Alister Balcones
12215 Hunters Chase Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Camden Cedar Hills
4100 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin