1000 West 6th Street

Amenities
BEDS / BATHS: 1/1
SQUARE FOOTAGE: Â±500
RENTAL PRICE: $1,550.00 per month
DEPOSIT AMOUNT: $1,700.00
UTILITIES INCLUDED: GARBAGE, SEWER CHARGES
LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR
Located in the sunny Oak Grove neighborhood between the Naval Post Graduate School and Lake El Estero, this one bedroom, one bathroom apartment is available in early May. The unit includes a fireplace, electric stove, dishwasher and fridge. The living room has plenty of light, the kitchen is open and the bathroom is attached to the bedroom. On site laundry, assigned parking spot and storage closet included.
This apartment is in walking distance to Monterey Beach, El Estero Park, NPS and downtown Monterey.
This is not a pet friendly unit.
STERLING PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DRE ID# 01437951
801 Lighthouse Monterey California 93940
Phone# (831) 643-9400
Contact us to schedule a showing.