garrison park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
471 Apartments for rent in Garrison Park, Austin, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
20 Units Available
Ladera Apartment Homes
7500 South IH-35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1155 sqft
Close to I-35, South Boggy Creek Greenbelt, Williams Elementary, Onion Creek Metropolitan Park, and St. Edward's University. Highlights include fitness center with yoga studio, travertine pool deck with cabanas, putting green, bark park, washer & dryer in every unit, and balconies with outdoor storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
10 Units Available
Trillium Terrace
6500 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,242
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
998 sqft
Luxurious community offers pool, fitness facility and Wi-Fi lounge. Apartments have custom insulated windows, ceiling fans and private patio or balcony. Located just minutes from Altitude Trampoline Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Enclave
1005 W Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$920
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
650 sqft
Beautiful apartments with hardwood floors and private balconies. Amenities include Google Fiber, internet cafe and coffee bar. Outdoor swimming pool and dog park. 24-hour on-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
The Club at Summer Valley
744 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1021 sqft
Located near I-35 in and near University of Texas at Austin. Pet-friendly community with three resort-style swimming pools and spa, a 24-hour fitness center, dog park, hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel double sinks, brushed nickel plumbing, wood-burning fireplaces, and washer/dryer connections.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1008 Austin Highlands Blvd.
1008 Austin Highlands Boulevard, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
966 sqft
Oak Shaded Haven - Fresh on the inside and out. Remodeled home in the heart of South Austin, with a great shaded back yard. Tour your new home today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5814333)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6715 Windrift Way Apt 11
6715 Windrift Way, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1651 sqft
Gorgeous stand alone unit. Well appointed; Brazilian Cherrywood floors, open floorplan; kitchen overlooking the living room- perfect for a chef. Granite counters, gas range and tons of natural lighting and storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6708 Menchaca Road #28
6708 Menchaca Road, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1898 sqft
Spacious, Two Story, South Austin Condo! - Welcome to 6708 Menchaca #28! This two story condo is nested inside the La Vid gated community just down the street from Garrison Park! Inside the condo features an open floor plan, wood flooring, granite
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
714 TURTLE CREEK BLVD
714 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
670 sqft
Make this chic community your next home and enjoy the many things Austin has to offer in comfort and in style.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1410 Casa Drive
1410 Casa Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2289 sqft
Huge home in Perfect South Austin Location - Incredible home in gated HOA community in South Austin!! 4bedrooms/2.5bathrooms - bonus gameroom. Master on first floor, 2 car garage, includes washer/dryer, fenced backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2328 Campden Drive
2328 Campden Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1005 sqft
2328 Campden Drive Available 08/22/20 Cute one-story 3B/1.5B in Cherry Creek! - Cute one-story 3B/1.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
6703 Gold Moss Cove - B
6703 Gold Moss Cove, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1206 sqft
Make ready in progress, the home will be freshly painted a neutral color.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1625 Chippeway Ln, Austin
1625 Chippeway Lane, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
Located in Austin, 6 miles from Austin Convention Center and 6 miles from Barton Springs Pool, ELMTREE COTTAGE offers air conditioning.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
5608 Cougar Drive - 1, Unit # 119
5608 Cougar Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
860 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5608 Cougar Drive - 1, Unit # 119 in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
5909 Swayden Lane
5909 Swayden Lane, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1775 sqft
Modern construction (2015) in wonderful gated community close to Austin Community College Stassney/Manchaca Rd Campus. Gated HOA community, HOA takes care of yard! 3 bed (master down + 2 beds up), 2.5 baths, 2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1207 Dunstan DR
1207 Dunstan Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1440 sqft
Beautifully updated home in close in 78745. Washed Oak laminate flooring in main den and subtle gray tile in back den. Painted tile in both bathrooms. Stainless appliances and silestone countertops. Refrigerator, washer, dryer come with the property.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6509 Capriola Dr
6509 Capriola Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1307 sqft
6509 Capriola Dr Available 08/01/20 South Austin Rental - No Cats Allowed (RLNE2002074)
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6700 Manchaca Road
6700 Menchaca Road, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
We are a brand new community with vegetable gardens, new fruit trees, and majestic oak trees hundreds of years old. Our 3-bedroom loft townhomes feature hardwood floors, Juliette balconies and extra storage areas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2106 Lewood Circle
2106 Lewood Circle, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1741 sqft
Quite house on cul de sac- large master with sliding doors dividing room creating a media/office/work out room. Nice size closet with built-ins. Entire house has concrete floors except master has laminate wood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
6903 Deatonhill Drive, Unit 23
6903 Deatonhill Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
538 sqft
Available September 7.
Results within 1 mile of Garrison Park
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Agave at South Congress
625 E Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1328 sqft
Close to Highway 35, Williamson Creek, McKinney Falls State Park, St. Edward's University, Capital Metro Bus Transit, great shopping at Southpark Meadows, and the South Congress district in the southwest area of Austin. Highly walkable, pet-friendly apartments, Car2Go available at community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Highlands Hill Country
3014 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming, pet-friendly community is minutes from the area's freeways, schools and parks. On-site amenities include a hot tub, bark park and pool. Gated community. Homes offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
41 Units Available
Alexan Garza Ranch
4009 Sabio Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,305
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1144 sqft
Now Leasing for Fall 2019. Alexan Garza Ranch is the ideal home for those who want it all. Modern, thoughtful design inside and out gives you the best of everything in your own space and within the community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
20 Units Available
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,210
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1431 sqft
In South Austin, this apartment community features a pool, a coffee bar, and a 24-hour gym. Interiors of the pet-friendly homes boast built-in bookcases, wood-like flooring, and laundry connections. Minutes to I-35 off Stassney Lane.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
43 Units Available
Sur512
5010 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1260 sqft
Can't miss the unique hardwood flooring and kitchen island designs. Community spaces are modern and spacious with a fully equipped, 24-hour gym, coffee bar, relaxing pool and social lounge. Minutes from the best of Austin.
