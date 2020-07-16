817 WHARTON STREET

Amenities

In the heart of Italian Market, half block away from Pat's and Geno's steaks, The Garage, Birthday bar, Benna's, this cozy 1 bedroom apartment features an updated 3 piece bath, good size eat in kitchen with quartz counter top and glass tile backsplash, window, sliding doors to living room area and back bedroom with small walk in closet. This apartment has a securable storage closet, common washer and dryer in the basement. Tenant only responsible for electric, rent includes gas heat, gas cooking and water. Verifiable income & reasonably good credit are a must. 1 trained house cat ok, no dogs.