All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 817 WHARTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
817 WHARTON STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:36 PM

817 WHARTON STREET

817 Wharton Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Passyunk Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

817 Wharton Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Passyunk Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
In the heart of Italian Market, half block away from Pat's and Geno's steaks, The Garage, Birthday bar, Benna's, this cozy 1 bedroom apartment features an updated 3 piece bath, good size eat in kitchen with quartz counter top and glass tile backsplash, window, sliding doors to living room area and back bedroom with small walk in closet. This apartment has a securable storage closet, common washer and dryer in the basement. Tenant only responsible for electric, rent includes gas heat, gas cooking and water. Verifiable income & reasonably good credit are a must. 1 trained house cat ok, no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 WHARTON STREET have any available units?
817 WHARTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 WHARTON STREET have?
Some of 817 WHARTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 WHARTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
817 WHARTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 WHARTON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 WHARTON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 817 WHARTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 817 WHARTON STREET offers parking.
Does 817 WHARTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 WHARTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 WHARTON STREET have a pool?
No, 817 WHARTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 817 WHARTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 817 WHARTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 817 WHARTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 WHARTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 817 WHARTON STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chancery Lane
130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
The Republic
1930 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
JA Prop Kensington
4018 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Edgewood Apartments
1508 West Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19132
U City Flats
4612 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity