Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Whether you’re looking for renovated loft-style living, or brand new modern finishes, The Piazza has it all. Choose from a variety of living spaces designed to meet your every need. You'll be close to public transportation, we offer 24-hour emergency maintenance, parking, and we welcome your pets. The Piazza has created a "five minute" community where you can shop, live, work, and play! A multi-purpose outdoor plaza where the community interacts and one-of-a-kind events take place. With ground level retail space and luxury apartments above, you can enjoy city living with all the conveniences.