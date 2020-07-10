All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Bromley House

6901 Old York Rd · (254) 247-3087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6901 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19126
East Oak Lane

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C405 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,217

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bromley House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cc payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
e-payments
green community
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
Come home to Bromley House Apartments where community is everything. We offer extra-spacious Apartment Homes with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Amenities include a beautiful pool area, fitness center, business center and more. We are a low-rise community with elevator service and are conveniently located close to public transportation, shopping and Center City Philadelphia. Call today to schedule your tour of Bromley House Apartments in East Oak Lane Philadelphia, PA.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $300 per cat
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bromley House have any available units?
Bromley House has a unit available for $1,217 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Bromley House have?
Some of Bromley House's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bromley House currently offering any rent specials?
Bromley House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bromley House pet-friendly?
Yes, Bromley House is pet friendly.
Does Bromley House offer parking?
Yes, Bromley House offers parking.
Does Bromley House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bromley House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bromley House have a pool?
Yes, Bromley House has a pool.
Does Bromley House have accessible units?
Yes, Bromley House has accessible units.
Does Bromley House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bromley House has units with dishwashers.

