Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool cc payments bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance e-payments green community hot tub internet access lobby online portal

Come home to Bromley House Apartments where community is everything. We offer extra-spacious Apartment Homes with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Amenities include a beautiful pool area, fitness center, business center and more. We are a low-rise community with elevator service and are conveniently located close to public transportation, shopping and Center City Philadelphia. Call today to schedule your tour of Bromley House Apartments in East Oak Lane Philadelphia, PA.