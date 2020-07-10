6901 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19126 East Oak Lane
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit C405 · Avail. Aug 8
$1,217
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bromley House.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cc payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
e-payments
green community
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
Come home to Bromley House Apartments where community is everything. We offer extra-spacious Apartment Homes with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Amenities include a beautiful pool area, fitness center, business center and more. We are a low-rise community with elevator service and are conveniently located close to public transportation, shopping and Center City Philadelphia. Call today to schedule your tour of Bromley House Apartments in East Oak Lane Philadelphia, PA.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)