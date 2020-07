Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage parking 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage business center carport clubhouse courtyard internet access

Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!



Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people of all ages looking to enjoy the best in urban living.