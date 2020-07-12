/
/
/
passyunk square
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
374 Apartments for rent in Passyunk Square, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
6 Units Available
1200 Washington
1200 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,480
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,794
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This upbeat community offers residents a game room, concierge, fire pit and controlled access. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry are featured inside the apartments. Just moments from the shopping and public transit along Broad Street.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
Wharton Street Lofts
1148 Wharton Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1146 sqft
An innovative approach to modern city living, Wharton Street Lofts fuses old school charm with stunning contemporary appointments. Its units offer the best of both worlds creating elegant and sophisticated spaces.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1425 S. 12th St. Unit 1
1425 South 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1425 S. 12th St. Unit 1 Available 07/20/20 Large, First Floor Passyunk Square Apartment Available 7/20! - Available July 20th, 1425 S.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1222 S. 11th St.
1222 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2000 sqft
Modern 3-Story, 4 Bedroom , 2.5 Passyunk Sq. Home w/ W/D, HW fls.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1023 Cross St.
1023 Cross Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
1023 Cross St. Available 09/01/20 Well-maintained Passyunk Square 3 Bedroom Home! HW Fl! Come see! W/D! Yard! - Well-maintained Passyunk Square 3 Bedroom, 1.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
630 FEDERAL STREET
630 Federal Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
825 sqft
We are scheduling both in-person and virtual tours for this listing.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1311 S 9TH STREET
1311 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2550 sqft
Contemporary 3rd floor Apartment in the Italian Market Neighborhood! Everything in this unit is Brand New! Open Floor Plan with new flooring throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1019 LATONA STREET
1019 Latona Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
925 sqft
This is a wonderfully bright and super spacious 1 bed/1 bath unit nice and clean kitchen, tons of counters, plenty of cabinets, lots of closets, in unit washer/dryer and extra large windows in every room! This sparkling clean unit is in perfect
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1221-31 S BROAD STREET
1221-31 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
935 sqft
Rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath residence, with private ROOF TOP deck and parking ( for additional fee) at The Armory Lofts.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1521 S 13TH STREET
1521 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2148 sqft
Situated on a tree lined street in East Passyunk Square this home sits on arguably one of the nicest blocks in South Philly.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1218 S 8TH STREET
1218 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
990 sqft
Available 4/1.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1340 S 13TH STREET
1340 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1230 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Passyunk Square, The Exile Building is home to 23 new construction, luxury rental units, featuring top-of-the-line finishes throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1124 E PASSYUNK AVENUE
1124 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
4430 sqft
This Pristine 2 bedroom unit is on the third fl of the building with plenty amenities. Walk in shower, hardwood floors throughout, fully integrated intercom system, Central air, Washer dryer on site, and shared out door space. Water is included.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1511 S CAMAC STREET
1511 South Camac Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1065 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1525 S 12TH STREET
1525 South 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2715 sqft
Wow! Amazing, spacious 4 bedroom & 3.5 bath unit located in Passyunk Sq. Walking distance from coffee shops and tons of restaurants! Huge eat-in kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1003 TASKER STREET
1003 Tasker Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
725 sqft
What more of a PRIME LOCATION!! Walk to the end of this block and you just feel the East Passyunk Square vibe! With a "Walker Paradise" score of 97 this location cannot be beat! Be the first to move in and benefit from the ~newness~ of this
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1325 S BROAD STREET
1325 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
6364 sqft
You will love this newly updated light filled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit.
1 of 30
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
1128 13TH
1128 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
Welcome to 1128 S. 13th Street, Unit 3! This new construction condo is the epitome of elegance and style.
Results within 1 mile of Passyunk Square
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
93 Units Available
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,290
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
The Commonwealth
1201 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1035 sqft
Fully restored historic building blocks from City Hall in downtown Philadelphia. Custom kitchens feature top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures. The pet-friendly, Art Deco building features a doorman and elevator, bike storage, and a 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
72 Units Available
Lincoln Square
1000 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
999 sqft
Discover Lincoln Square Experience Philadelphia’s newest square. Lincoln Square is a unique destination at the crossroads of Center City and South Philadelphia, and is just steps away from all Philadelphia has to offer.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
777 South Broad
777 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,348
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1211 sqft
Spacious homes with oversized windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour gym, clubroom, and bike racks, as well as other amenities. Just seven minutes from Center City.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
22 Units Available
Southstar Lofts
521 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,660
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,787
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,709
986 sqft
Minutes away from Broad Street Subway Station, these smoke-free homes feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and oversized windows. Common amenities include a residents' lounge and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
40 Units Available
The Drake
1512 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$865
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
912 sqft
Gorgeous historic building with modern apartments featuring granite counters, fireplaces and spacious walk-in closets. Gym and laundry on premises. Great walking neighborhood with bus stops, coffee houses and dining at Chili's and Hard Rock Cafe.
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJGloucester City, NJCollingswood, NJBellmawr, NJYeadon, PAAudubon, NJWoodbury, NJHaddon Heights, NJRunnemede, NJEast Lansdowne, PAPaulsboro, NJMerchantville, NJHaddonfield, NJNarberth, PAPalmyra, NJDrexel Hill, PAMagnolia, NJAshland, NJEllisburg, NJ