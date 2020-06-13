All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

522 West Westmoreland Street - 1

522 W Westmoreland St · No Longer Available
Location

522 W Westmoreland St, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Fairhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is a newly renovated 1st fl apartment with 3 bdrm, 2 full bth, rear parking. Ready to move in. Washer and Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 have any available units?
522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 have?
Some of 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
