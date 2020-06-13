Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

522 West Westmoreland Street - 1
522 W Westmoreland St
·
No Longer Available
Location
522 W Westmoreland St, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Fairhill
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is a newly renovated 1st fl apartment with 3 bdrm, 2 full bth, rear parking. Ready to move in. Washer and Dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 have any available units?
522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 have?
Some of 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 West Westmoreland Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
