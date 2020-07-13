All apartments in Philadelphia
1220 Sansom Street Apartments

1220 Sansom St · (215) 693-6334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1220 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Avenue of the Arts South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10n · Avail. Jul 31

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 11n · Avail. Aug 31

$2,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1220 Sansom Street Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
key fob access
lobby
package receiving
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

1220 Sansom is an intimate building featuring just two apartment homes per floor. Offers easy access to unique dining, shopping, and entertainment venues. Known for its popular restaurants and nightlife spots, Midtown Philadelphia is a fun and exciting place to live. Just steps away from some of Philadelphiaђs best culinary experiences, you will revel in the hustle and bustle of Center City life!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restriction

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Sansom Street Apartments have any available units?
1220 Sansom Street Apartments has 2 units available starting at $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 Sansom Street Apartments have?
Some of 1220 Sansom Street Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Sansom Street Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Sansom Street Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Sansom Street Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 Sansom Street Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 1220 Sansom Street Apartments offer parking?
No, 1220 Sansom Street Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 1220 Sansom Street Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 Sansom Street Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Sansom Street Apartments have a pool?
No, 1220 Sansom Street Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Sansom Street Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, 1220 Sansom Street Apartments has accessible units.
Does 1220 Sansom Street Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Sansom Street Apartments has units with dishwashers.
