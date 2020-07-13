1220 Sansom Street Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance internet access key fob access lobby package receiving

Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!



1220 Sansom is an intimate building featuring just two apartment homes per floor. Offers easy access to unique dining, shopping, and entertainment venues. Known for its popular restaurants and nightlife spots, Midtown Philadelphia is a fun and exciting place to live. Just steps away from some of Philadelphiaђs best culinary experiences, you will revel in the hustle and bustle of Center City life!