Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM

2576 CEDAR STREET

2576 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

2576 Cedar Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available July 1st! Large corner three story property with roof deck. First floor features open floor plan with living room/dining room combination, powder room, and large eat in kitchen with exit to rear yard. Second floor offers two bedrooms with ceiling fans, hall bath, and laundry room. Third floor has a spacious master suite with ceramic tile bath, separate sitting room, and exit to rear deck. Full basement with high efficiency heat and central air. First, last, and security to move in. Easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2576 CEDAR STREET have any available units?
2576 CEDAR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2576 CEDAR STREET have?
Some of 2576 CEDAR STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2576 CEDAR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2576 CEDAR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2576 CEDAR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2576 CEDAR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2576 CEDAR STREET offer parking?
No, 2576 CEDAR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2576 CEDAR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2576 CEDAR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2576 CEDAR STREET have a pool?
No, 2576 CEDAR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2576 CEDAR STREET have accessible units?
No, 2576 CEDAR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2576 CEDAR STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2576 CEDAR STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
