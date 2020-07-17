2576 CEDAR STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available July 1st! Large corner three story property with roof deck. First floor features open floor plan with living room/dining room combination, powder room, and large eat in kitchen with exit to rear yard. Second floor offers two bedrooms with ceiling fans, hall bath, and laundry room. Third floor has a spacious master suite with ceramic tile bath, separate sitting room, and exit to rear deck. Full basement with high efficiency heat and central air. First, last, and security to move in. Easy to show!