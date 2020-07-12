/
/
/
fishtown
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
161 Apartments for rent in Fishtown, Philadelphia, PA
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
57 Units Available
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1104 E Palmer St
1104 East Palmer Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1356 sqft
1104 E Palmer St Available 08/03/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom House w/ Backyard - A beautifully rehabbed 3-story 4 bedroom home! Features spacious living area, large kitchen with ceramic tile flooring & dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1221 Shackamaxon St #15
1221 Shackamaxon Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Gorgeous 2BR/2BA located in Shackamaxon Court Fishtown! - Enter through the gate of Shackamaxon Court and you will feel like you just landed in Europe! Shackamaxon Court is situated steps from Frankford Hall, Johnny Brenda's, Palmera Coffee,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3
1518 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,199
2001 sqft
1518 Frankford Ave Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 Luxury Home w/ 1000sqf PRIVATE roof deck!!! - CLICK HERE FOR VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103
2531 Trenton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Condo in Fishtown!! - Luxury 2 bedroom condo with 1 parking spot in the heart of Fishtown! Soaring wood ceilings, exposed brick, and tons of natural light accentuate the modern feel of this spacious first floor unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2
2308 East Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Available 08/03/20 Located in the Fishtown neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Frankford Ave and Front St Bars and Restaurants, Penn Treaty Park, and Concert and Entertainment venues along Delaware Avenue,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1532 Frankford Ave Unit 3R
1532 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Fabulous 2 BR/2 Bath Fishtown Apartment + Large, Private Patio w/ Views! Located in the heart of Fishtown next to amazing restaurants, shops, salons, cafés, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2609 Almond St.
2609 Almond Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1365 sqft
Remodeled Home - Fishtown - Move right into this stunning home, which was fully gutted and completely re-build from the new studs up.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2519 E Gordon St
2519 East Gordon Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
Fishtown Charmer on a Quiet Street - 2 bed/1 bath - Pets Welcome - Directly Managed - Perfect home for a couple or a single renter, available July 1! This traditional Fishtown 2 bedroom house is tucked away on a comfortable and quiet street, a
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2449 Tulip Street
2449 Tulip Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1061 sqft
Amazing newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath townhome, in the hottest neighborhood in Philadelphia. This one of a kind gem will be available to rent as of July 13th.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2229 Memphis St
2229 Memphis Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1218 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom single-family home is located in the heart of the Fishtown neighborhood in Philadelphia. It's the perfect home for raising a family in or for a group of young professionals to share.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
965 SHACKAMAXON
965 Shackamaxon St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1310 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in great Fishtown location! You will enter this condo to find a large living space with beautiful modern kitchen that includes stainless steal appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1225 Shackamaxon St # 15
1225 Shackamaxon Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Gorgeous 2BR/2BA located in Shackamaxon Court Fishtown! Enter through the gate of Shackamaxon Court and you will feel like you just landed in Europe! Shackamaxon Court is situated steps from Frankford Hall, Johnny Brenda's, Palmera Coffee, Fishtown
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2655 Cedar St
2655 Cedar Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1085 sqft
Beautiful Unit down Fishtown - (RLNE5889454)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2613 E Norris St
2613 East Norris Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
Urban 70's Chic Single Family Home - 5 BR - If Ron Burgandy lived in Fishtown, he would live in this house! 5 bedrooms spanning 2500 Square Feet in chic speakeasy single family home in the coolest neighborhood in Philly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
721 E Thompson Street
721 East Thompson Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,737
2200 sqft
Recent New Construction Home for Rent - 2,200 Sq Foot! - 2,200sq' Luxury New Construction House for Rent 3 large bedrooms, & 2 full baths, roof deck, main bedroom deck and larger outside yard space. Located on the best block in Fishtown.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2218 E Oakdale Street
2218 East Oakdale Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1115 sqft
FISHTOWN | 2 bed/1 bath - CHARMING 2 br/1ba in FISHTOWN with a private yard! Inside the home, you will find beautiful hardwood floors, an exposed brick wall, and subway tile featured throughout the bathroom, and kitchen.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
1132 E Hewson St
1132 East Hewson Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Recently renovated trinity rowhome available June 5, 2017. Great rental located conveniently off Girard Ave. near Kraftwork, Kopi Coffee Shop, Pink Nails. 2 bedrooms, 1 on the 2nd floor and 1 on the 3rd floor. Makes for a great office space too.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1509 N FRONT ST Unit 3A
1509 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available 09/01/20 Located in the Fishtown neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Frankford Ave and Front St Bars and Restaurants, Penn Treaty Park, and Concert and Entertainment venues along Delaware Avenue,
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2170 E NORRIS STREET
2170 East Norris Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1950 sqft
5 Year Old, 3BR/2.5BA newer construction row with 1-car off-street parking one block off of Frankford Ave in Fishtown. Open first floor layout with a hardwoods and recessed lighting throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
845 MERCER STREET
845 Mercer Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
Beautifully recently rehabbed home, nestled on a quant little street. This home has ALL THE bells and whistles new kitchen, new hardwood floors, new bathrooms, new windows, newer HVAC, great exposed bricked wall, newer plumbing...
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1405 FRANKFORD AVENUE
1405 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
951 sqft
Be only the 2nd person to live in this new construction Fishtown condo. Secured fob access for the front door and to access the elevator. Upon entering the unit you will find a convenient coat closet.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
832 LIVINGSTON STREET
832 Livingston Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1070 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
505 E WILDEY STREET
505 East Wildey Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1161 sqft
We are scheduling both in-person and virtual tours for this listing. Available NOW:This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located just one block from Girard ave and just a few blocks from Frankford Ave.
