The Pepper Building.

Lease Length: 6-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per Applicant
Deposit: $500 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350
limit:
rent: $35 per month
restrictions: 50 lbs.
Parking Details: $275 per car.
Storage Details: $50/Month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.