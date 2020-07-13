All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like
The Pepper Building.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
The Pepper Building
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

The Pepper Building

1830 Lombard St · (215) 278-4644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Waived amenity fees & 1/2 off security deposit on select apartments! Restrictions may apply.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Rittenhouse Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1830 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0301 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 00-06 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Unit 0905 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

See 21+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pepper Building.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
doorman
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
This 11-story, art deco-style high-rise is located between 18th and 19th Street on Lombard in Philadelphia's Graduate Hospital neighborhood. The Pepper Building features 184 renovated apartment homes with all the modern amenities you desire. Just steps away from superb restaurants and fabulous shopping, The Pepper Building is everything you want in Philadelphia.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per Applicant
Deposit: $500 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350
limit:
rent: $35 per month
restrictions: 50 lbs.
Parking Details: $275 per car.
Storage Details: $50/Month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Pepper Building have any available units?
The Pepper Building has 24 units available starting at $1,705 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Pepper Building have?
Some of The Pepper Building's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Pepper Building currently offering any rent specials?
The Pepper Building is offering the following rent specials: Waived amenity fees & 1/2 off security deposit on select apartments! Restrictions may apply.
Is The Pepper Building pet-friendly?
Yes, The Pepper Building is pet friendly.
Does The Pepper Building offer parking?
Yes, The Pepper Building offers parking.
Does The Pepper Building have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Pepper Building offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pepper Building have a pool?
No, The Pepper Building does not have a pool.
Does The Pepper Building have accessible units?
Yes, The Pepper Building has accessible units.
Does The Pepper Building have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Pepper Building has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
218 Arch
218 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Wharton Street Lofts
1148 Wharton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Locust on the Park
201 S 25th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Ridge Carlton Apartments
7373 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs CreekSomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrookUniversity CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple UniversityThomas Jefferson UniversityDrexel University