Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel furnished bathtub extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible business center 24hr concierge courtyard elevator gym bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar doorman e-payments internet access key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

This 11-story, art deco-style high-rise is located between 18th and 19th Street on Lombard in Philadelphia's Graduate Hospital neighborhood. The Pepper Building features 184 renovated apartment homes with all the modern amenities you desire. Just steps away from superb restaurants and fabulous shopping, The Pepper Building is everything you want in Philadelphia.