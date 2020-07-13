6301 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19141 East Oak Lane
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 317 · Avail. now
$833
Studio · 1 Bath · 516 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 3
$1,006
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
cc payments
bike storage
lobby
cats allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Regency House apartments in East Oak Lane Philadelphia offers the best of both worlds with your choice to live in our mid-rise apartment complex or choose one of our Garden Style Apartments. All of our apartment homes are spacious and fully renovated. Enjoy coming home, as you enter your canopied entrance leading into a newly renovated lobby with a tranquil fountain. Fitness center available.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: One months's rent
Move-in Fees: $300 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $300 per cat
limit: 2 pet maximum
