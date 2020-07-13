All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Regency House

6301 N 10th St · (254) 848-0417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6301 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19141
East Oak Lane

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 317 · Avail. now

$833

Studio · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,006

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Regency House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
cc payments
bike storage
lobby
cats allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Regency House apartments in East Oak Lane Philadelphia offers the best of both worlds with your choice to live in our mid-rise apartment complex or choose one of our Garden Style Apartments. All of our apartment homes are spacious and fully renovated. Enjoy coming home, as you enter your canopied entrance leading into a newly renovated lobby with a tranquil fountain. Fitness center available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: One months's rent
Move-in Fees: $300 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $300 per cat
limit: 2 pet maximum

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regency House have any available units?
Regency House has 2 units available starting at $833 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Regency House have?
Some of Regency House's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regency House currently offering any rent specials?
Regency House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regency House pet-friendly?
Yes, Regency House is pet friendly.
Does Regency House offer parking?
Yes, Regency House offers parking.
Does Regency House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Regency House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Regency House have a pool?
No, Regency House does not have a pool.
Does Regency House have accessible units?
Yes, Regency House has accessible units.
Does Regency House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regency House has units with dishwashers.
