Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal oven Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym cc payments bike storage lobby cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access online portal

Regency House apartments in East Oak Lane Philadelphia offers the best of both worlds with your choice to live in our mid-rise apartment complex or choose one of our Garden Style Apartments. All of our apartment homes are spacious and fully renovated. Enjoy coming home, as you enter your canopied entrance leading into a newly renovated lobby with a tranquil fountain. Fitness center available.