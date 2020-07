Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly dog park

2311 Spruce Street is tucked between the stately historic buildings and blocks of charming 19th century townhomes of Rittenhouse Square. One-bedroom units starting at $1275 and two-bedroom units starting at $1550.Center City Philadelphia offers the regions best shopping, restaurants, and cultural experiences. Home to the Rittenhouse Square, Logan Square, and City Hall districts, Center City is the perfect choice for those looking to work or attend school in the city.