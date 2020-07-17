1804 FEDERAL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with an open floor plan on the first floor with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, central air, finished basement, and washer/dryer in unit. The kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, a garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances including a built-in microwave, dishwasher, oven and refrigerator. Access to the large patio is outside of the kitchen. Bedrooms are spacious with closet space. Master bedroom features a tea deck and massive bathroom with jacuzzi tub, stunning marble tile throughout and standing glass shower.*Sorry, no pets*Grill and piano included