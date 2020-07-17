All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:20 AM

1804 FEDERAL STREET

1804 Federal Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

1804 Federal Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,075

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with an open floor plan on the first floor with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, central air, finished basement, and washer/dryer in unit. The kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, a garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances including a built-in microwave, dishwasher, oven and refrigerator. Access to the large patio is outside of the kitchen. Bedrooms are spacious with closet space. Master bedroom features a tea deck and massive bathroom with jacuzzi tub, stunning marble tile throughout and standing glass shower.*Sorry, no pets*Grill and piano included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 FEDERAL STREET have any available units?
1804 FEDERAL STREET has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 FEDERAL STREET have?
Some of 1804 FEDERAL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 FEDERAL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1804 FEDERAL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 FEDERAL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1804 FEDERAL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1804 FEDERAL STREET offer parking?
No, 1804 FEDERAL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1804 FEDERAL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1804 FEDERAL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 FEDERAL STREET have a pool?
No, 1804 FEDERAL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1804 FEDERAL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1804 FEDERAL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 FEDERAL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 FEDERAL STREET has units with dishwashers.
