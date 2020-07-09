All apartments in Philadelphia
Grand Leiper
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM

Grand Leiper

4712 Leiper Street · (215) 398-7715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4712 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA 19124
Frankford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4712-I3 · Avail. Jul 31

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 4712-J4 · Avail. Oct 31

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 4712-E1 · Avail. Aug 1

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grand Leiper.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
refrigerator
carpet
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Experience Philadelphia living at Grand Leiper Apartments. This community is located on Leiper St. in Philadelphia. The leasing team is excited to help you find your ideal place. It's time to find your new home. Contact or stop by Grand Leiper Apartments to see available floor plans!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grand Leiper have any available units?
Grand Leiper has 8 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Grand Leiper have?
Some of Grand Leiper's amenities include pet friendly, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grand Leiper currently offering any rent specials?
Grand Leiper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grand Leiper pet-friendly?
Yes, Grand Leiper is pet friendly.
Does Grand Leiper offer parking?
No, Grand Leiper does not offer parking.
Does Grand Leiper have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grand Leiper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grand Leiper have a pool?
No, Grand Leiper does not have a pool.
Does Grand Leiper have accessible units?
No, Grand Leiper does not have accessible units.
Does Grand Leiper have units with dishwashers?
No, Grand Leiper does not have units with dishwashers.
