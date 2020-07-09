4712 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Frankford
1 Bedroom
Unit 4712-I3 · Avail. Jul 31
$795
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft
Unit 4712-J4 · Avail. Oct 31
$795
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft
Unit 4712-E1 · Avail. Aug 1
$795
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft
Amenities
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
carpet
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Experience Philadelphia living at Grand Leiper Apartments. This community is located on Leiper St. in Philadelphia. The leasing team is excited to help you find your ideal place. It's time to find your new home. Contact or stop by Grand Leiper Apartments to see available floor plans!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)