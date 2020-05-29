All apartments in Philadelphia
1727 INGERSOLL STREET

1727 Ingersoll Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1727 Ingersoll Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1707 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Sleek, brand new construction available now in prime Francisville!~ This contemporary 3 BD / 3 BA unit includes stunning~grey oak floors, oversized windows, recessed lighting, a beautiful roof~deck and Energy Star heating/cooling throughout. Inside, an open living space flows seamlessly into the modern kitchen featuring quartz~counter tops and back splash, alabaster slow-close cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including a farmhouse sink, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and garbage disposal. Upstairs, three generous bedrooms are well-appointed for privacy, and polished bathrooms include custom vanities and rain shower heads. Unit also includes a high efficiency washer/dryer~ Excellent location, just three blocks from the Broad Street Line and minutes from Kayuh Bicycles and Cafe, Vinyards Cafe, The Greyhound Cafe and CrossFit Fairmount. Tenants pay electricity. Pets are welcome with an additional fee. 24 month lease is 1950/month. 12 month lease is 2150/month. Contact us for your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 INGERSOLL STREET have any available units?
1727 INGERSOLL STREET has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 INGERSOLL STREET have?
Some of 1727 INGERSOLL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 INGERSOLL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1727 INGERSOLL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 INGERSOLL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 INGERSOLL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1727 INGERSOLL STREET offer parking?
No, 1727 INGERSOLL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1727 INGERSOLL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1727 INGERSOLL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 INGERSOLL STREET have a pool?
No, 1727 INGERSOLL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1727 INGERSOLL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1727 INGERSOLL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 INGERSOLL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1727 INGERSOLL STREET has units with dishwashers.
