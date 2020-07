Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage package receiving valet service bbq/grill hot tub

Discover the definition of exceptional living at The Alexander. Here, at our high-rise Philadelphia apartments, you will find the perfect blend of modern design and enduring style. The Alexander will feature luxurious homes with unique configurations and unmatched amenities, all in a smoke-free environment. Enjoy upscale urban living from the rooftop deck, the lavish courtyard or by simply letting our on-site concierge assist with making your everyday a little more extraordinary. Live in a walkable, pet-friendly residential neighborhood near museums and parks. Classic, warm, and inviting - find your future at The Alexander. For GPS Navigation, please enter address 1601 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103.