All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like Sedgwick Station.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
Sedgwick Station
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Sedgwick Station

303 E Mount Pleasant Ave · (215) 876-0510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
East Mount Airy
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

303 E Mount Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119
East Mount Airy

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D7125S · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit C7121S · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

Unit A322DU · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sedgwick Station.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
package receiving
Experience the intersection of suburban and urban living at Galman at Mount Airy communities! Galman at Mount Airy is made up of five unique communities, all located in the bucolic and leafy Mount Airy Section of Philadelphia. Please call or e-mail our leasing office to find which location works best with your needs! Choose from Sedgwick Station, Chestnut Terrace, Mt. Pleasant Arms, or Stenton Plaza, each community is close in proximity to the shops and nightlife of Germantown Avenue, Chestnut Hill, Mount Airy and Center City, and easily accessible to routes 76, 309, 476 and the PA Turnpike. Our fabulous location is just one of our many attributes, our communities feature stylish 1 and 2 bedroom apartments as well as top-notch amenities like the wildly popular Zip Car. Call or stop by our leasing office today and allow us to help you find the community that is perfect for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $64 per applicant
Deposit: $200 holding fee until approval
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sedgwick Station have any available units?
Sedgwick Station has 3 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Sedgwick Station have?
Some of Sedgwick Station's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sedgwick Station currently offering any rent specials?
Sedgwick Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sedgwick Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Sedgwick Station is pet friendly.
Does Sedgwick Station offer parking?
Yes, Sedgwick Station offers parking.
Does Sedgwick Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sedgwick Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sedgwick Station have a pool?
No, Sedgwick Station does not have a pool.
Does Sedgwick Station have accessible units?
Yes, Sedgwick Station has accessible units.
Does Sedgwick Station have units with dishwashers?
No, Sedgwick Station does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sedgwick Station?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Republic
1930 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Bainbridge Lofts
715 S 3rd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
AQ Rittenhouse
2021 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
600 on Broad
1440 Mount Vernon St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Krinsky & Castelli Huntingdon
4020 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Packard Motor Car Building
317 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Waterfront Apartments
30 South Front Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity