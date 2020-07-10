Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments package receiving

Experience the intersection of suburban and urban living at Galman at Mount Airy communities! Galman at Mount Airy is made up of five unique communities, all located in the bucolic and leafy Mount Airy Section of Philadelphia. Please call or e-mail our leasing office to find which location works best with your needs! Choose from Sedgwick Station, Chestnut Terrace, Mt. Pleasant Arms, or Stenton Plaza, each community is close in proximity to the shops and nightlife of Germantown Avenue, Chestnut Hill, Mount Airy and Center City, and easily accessible to routes 76, 309, 476 and the PA Turnpike. Our fabulous location is just one of our many attributes, our communities feature stylish 1 and 2 bedroom apartments as well as top-notch amenities like the wildly popular Zip Car. Call or stop by our leasing office today and allow us to help you find the community that is perfect for you.