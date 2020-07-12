/
/
/
north central
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
243 Apartments for rent in North Central, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated September 5 at 01:05pm
Contact for Availability
UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS
1500 North 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
The newly renovated University Apartments offer a modern living experience near Temple University's Main Campus. Temple Financial Aid accepted.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1517 N 17th St Unit 2R
1517 North 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
Cozy 1 BR/1 Bath apartment by Temple University Right off Girard for easy access to anything a student will ever need!! Getting to class will never take more than a 15 minute walk.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1845 N Bouvier St 2
1845 North Bouvier Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unit 2 Available 08/02/20 Temple U off campus - Bouvier & Berks - Property Id: 102717 Due to COVID-19, we now offer a %50 discount on the security deposit and video showings, Contact for details.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1834 N Willington St 3
1834 North Willington Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Temple U off campus - Property Id: 96976 Temple university off-campus housing please come check out this brand new construction units features: nice kitchen awesome layout spacious bedrooms large living room full bathroom intercom system laundry
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1910 N 17th St.
1910 North 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA
6 Bedrooms
$2,650
2000 sqft
1910 N 17th St.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1619 Master Street
1619 West Master Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1505 sqft
1619 Master Street Available 08/05/20 1619 Master St - COVID LEASE SPECIAL OFFER: ALL FUTURE TENANTS SIGNING A NEW LEASE ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO PAY FIRST MONTH RENT UNLESS THE TENANT MOVES INTO THE PROPERTY OR TEMPLE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS IS OPEN* This
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1727 N GRATZ STREET
1727 North Gratz Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1935 sqft
4 bedroom 2 full bath duplex within walking distance to Temple University main campus.Washer and dryer in each unit.Security cameras on the front of the building.Will be available for the fall semester of 2020.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1414 N Bouvier St
1414 North Bouvier Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1628 sqft
Well-maintained 3 BR/1.5 Bath Rowhome w/ Parking, Central Air, W/D, & More! Awesome location walkable to all Temple campus attractions. Shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and AMC movie theater just blocks away. Accessible to BSL Cecil B.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2022 N 18TH STREET
2022 North 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1953 sqft
This modern and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom bi-level apartment in Philadelphia's Temple University area contains a bright living room, modern kitchen with granite counters and a black appliance package, and a back patio space.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1745 N GRATZ STREET
1745 North Gratz Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1804 sqft
Apartment available for rent in temple university, featuring hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, highly efficient HVAC system with central air/heat, and a front-loading washer & dryer.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1630 North Gratz Street
1630 North Gratz Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
1700 sqft
Minutes away from Temple University Campus! Newly renovated 5 large bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms - everything brand new from top to bottom.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1510 N 17th St Unit 2F
1510 North 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Renovated 2 BR/1 Bath Apartment by Temple University!! Amazing renovations in a beautifully historic home! Live inside a piece of Philadelphia history in luxury with a full updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, waterfall
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1810 W Thompson
1810 West Thompson Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1848 sqft
Fairmount Amazing Rent - Bright & Sunny 3 Bedroom 1 Full bath Bi-Level Apartment available June 1st. Apartment offers hardwood floors, large living room, in-unit washer and dryer and spacious bedrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2423 W NORRIS STREET
2423 West Norris Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
1520 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment with yard and full unfinished basement, perfect for storage. Washer/dryer in unit. Available immediately. No cats. Dog only with half a month's security deposit and references. Available for immediate occupancy!
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1848 N 19TH STREET
1848 North 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Brand New construction building, 4 huge bedrooms with its own bathrooms, two on first floor and two in the lower level.Nice wood floors thru out the unit, modern kitchen with tile floors, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1824 N Bouvier
1824 North Bouvier Street, Philadelphia, PA
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
1824 N Bouvier Available 08/05/20 1824 N Bouvier St - Beautiful 6 bed/3 bath house for rent in prime location next to Temple University! House features large living room, spacious backyard, and huge basement with washer and dryer.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2014 N. Cleveland Street
2014 North Cleveland Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2014 N.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1813 North Gratz Street - 1
1813 North Gratz Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1745 sqft
Available and ready for move in!! Just 6 blocks away from Temple University. This amazing 5 bedroom & 2 bathroom home with 2 included parking spots (Can fit two Honda Accord sized cars or 1 Chevy Tahoe/ Honda CRV sized car).
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1731 W BERKS ST Unit 1
1731 West Berks Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/15/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1706 Arlington St Unit 2
1706 Arlington Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1706 Arlington St Unit 1
1706 Arlington St, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1920 W DIAMOND STREET
1920 West Diamond Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful newly constructed 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with with hard wood floors, granite counters, laundry in unit and rear deck and large yard. Comes with a bike room and storage and individual alarm systems in each unit.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1819 N 19TH STREET
1819 North 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1470 sqft
Great 5 bedroom / 2 full bath house. Close to Temple University. Newly renovated from Top to Bottom. New Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, stainless steel appliances, washer & Dryer, central Air, (2) Brand New Full Bathrooms. Small yard.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1831 Fontain Street - 1
1831 Fontain Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful single dwelling house in the Temple University district. 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home is on a quiet block with ample space for parking. Includes a washer and dryer inside the unit.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ
Willow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJYeadon, PAGloucester City, NJCollingswood, NJNarberth, PAEast Lansdowne, PAMerchantville, NJ