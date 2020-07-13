All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Sedgwick Gardens

440 W Sedgwick St · (540) 277-9810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

440 W Sedgwick St, Philadelphia, PA 19119
West Mount Airy

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D322 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,451

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sedgwick Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cc payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
green community
internet access
online portal
Sedgwick Gardens apartments in Mount Airy, PA offers extra spacious floor plans with large kitchens with all new stainless steel appliances, new windows, central air/heat, hardwood floors throughout and so much more. In 1939 Jacob Lindy built Sedgwick Gardens as a Luxury Apartment Community amidst the large stone houses which characterize this history-rich neighborhood of West Mt. Airy. Amenities include a large modern fitness center, a laundry facility with a spacious seating area and a beautiful landscaped courtyard that is full of old world charm. Conveniently located close to Center City with an easy commute via car, bus or train. Call today to schedule your tour of Sedgwick Gardens in Mount Airy Philadelphia, PA.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sedgwick Gardens have any available units?
Sedgwick Gardens has a unit available for $1,451 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Sedgwick Gardens have?
Some of Sedgwick Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sedgwick Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Sedgwick Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sedgwick Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Sedgwick Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Sedgwick Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Sedgwick Gardens offers parking.
Does Sedgwick Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sedgwick Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sedgwick Gardens have a pool?
No, Sedgwick Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Sedgwick Gardens have accessible units?
No, Sedgwick Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Sedgwick Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sedgwick Gardens has units with dishwashers.
