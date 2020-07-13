Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub granite counters oven recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking cc payments cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments green community internet access online portal

Sedgwick Gardens apartments in Mount Airy, PA offers extra spacious floor plans with large kitchens with all new stainless steel appliances, new windows, central air/heat, hardwood floors throughout and so much more. In 1939 Jacob Lindy built Sedgwick Gardens as a Luxury Apartment Community amidst the large stone houses which characterize this history-rich neighborhood of West Mt. Airy. Amenities include a large modern fitness center, a laundry facility with a spacious seating area and a beautiful landscaped courtyard that is full of old world charm. Conveniently located close to Center City with an easy commute via car, bus or train. Call today to schedule your tour of Sedgwick Gardens in Mount Airy Philadelphia, PA.