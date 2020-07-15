Amenities
Boulevard Gardens Apartments - An comfortable, woodsy setting creates a homey, affordable environment in this convenient Northeast location. Just 65 units make up Boulevard Garden Apartments, a quiet garden apartment complex at Summerdale Avenue and the Roosevelt Boulevard. Shaded by trees and attractively landscaped, the site encompasses eight two-story brick buildings. Each covered, locked front entrance opens to four spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
Recently renovated, the cable-ready apartments boast a modern kitchen, wall-to-wall carpets, window blinds, and generous closet space. Coin-operated laundry facilities are on-site for the convenience of our residents. Public transportation and community shopping, are within walking distance.