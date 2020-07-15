All apartments in Philadelphia
Boulevard Gardens

4801 Summerdale Ave · (215) 999-6451
Location

4801 Summerdale Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124
Summerdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Boulevard Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
Boulevard Gardens Apartments - An comfortable, woodsy setting creates a homey, affordable environment in this convenient Northeast location. Just 65 units make up Boulevard Garden Apartments, a quiet garden apartment complex at Summerdale Avenue and the Roosevelt Boulevard. Shaded by trees and attractively landscaped, the site encompasses eight two-story brick buildings. Each covered, locked front entrance opens to four spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

Recently renovated, the cable-ready apartments boast a modern kitchen, wall-to-wall carpets, window blinds, and generous closet space. Coin-operated laundry facilities are on-site for the convenience of our residents. Public transportation and community shopping, are within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: One Month's Rent
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Boulevard Gardens have any available units?
Boulevard Gardens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Boulevard Gardens have?
Some of Boulevard Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Boulevard Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Boulevard Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Boulevard Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Boulevard Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Boulevard Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Boulevard Gardens offers parking.
Does Boulevard Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Boulevard Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Boulevard Gardens have a pool?
No, Boulevard Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Boulevard Gardens have accessible units?
No, Boulevard Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Boulevard Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Boulevard Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
