Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1605 WHARTON STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:42 AM

1605 WHARTON STREET

1605 Wharton Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Philadelphia
Location

1605 Wharton Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Newbold

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
playground
Huge six bedroom, two and half bath Point Breeze home just two blocks off of Broad St. is now available. This home features hardwood floors, washer/dryer, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and garbage disposal. Just off of the laundry room is a private yard/patio and a basement. 1605 Wharton Street is just blocks from Green Eggs Cafe, Rosario Pizzeria, American Sardine Bar, El Jarocho, Batter and Crumb Vegan Bakery Cafe, City Fitness, OpenBox Athletics and Disilvestro Playground. Additionally, SEPTA~s Broad Street Line and bus routes offer easy access to anywhere. Renters pay gas, water and electricity. Pets are welcome with a 250 refundable pet fee. Good credit history a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 WHARTON STREET have any available units?
1605 WHARTON STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 WHARTON STREET have?
Some of 1605 WHARTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 WHARTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1605 WHARTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 WHARTON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 WHARTON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1605 WHARTON STREET offer parking?
No, 1605 WHARTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1605 WHARTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 WHARTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 WHARTON STREET have a pool?
No, 1605 WHARTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1605 WHARTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1605 WHARTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 WHARTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 WHARTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
