Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like
Fernrock Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
Fernrock Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM
Find Out More
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Fernrock Apartments
6041 N 10th St
·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Fern Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6041 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19141
Fern Rock
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 1020-204 · Avail. Aug 31
$760
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Unit 6036-2 · Avail. Aug 14
$760
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Unit 6030-2 · Avail. Oct 31
$760
1 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedrooms
Unit 1027E · Avail. Sep 30
$860
2 Bed · 1 Bath
Unit 1023C · Avail. Oct 31
$860
2 Bed · 1 Bath
Unit 6026-2 · Avail. Sep 30
$860
2 Bed · 1 Bath
See 4+ more
See all Floor Plans
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fernrock Apartments.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Fernrock Apartments have any available units?
Fernrock Apartments has 10 units available starting at $760 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
Is Fernrock Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fernrock Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fernrock Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Fernrock Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does Fernrock Apartments offer parking?
No, Fernrock Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Fernrock Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fernrock Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fernrock Apartments have a pool?
No, Fernrock Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Fernrock Apartments have accessible units?
No, Fernrock Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Fernrock Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Fernrock Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Fernrock Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Fernrock Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
The Chestnut
3720 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Julian K. & Adrian C. Temple
4004 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Metropolitan Bala
2746 Belmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
PS Homes 2
6214 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19118
Apartments @ Brewerytown
3019 - 3041 Master St
Philadelphia, PA 19121
1220 Sansom Street Apartments
1220 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St
Philadelphia, PA 19118
Similar Pages
Philadelphia 1 Bedrooms
Philadelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly Apartments
Philadelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Norristown, PA
Levittown, PA
King of Prussia, PA
Trenton, NJ
Lansdale, PA
Camden, NJ
Marlton, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PA
Horsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Logan Square
Hunting Park
Cobbs Creek
Somerton
Rittenhouse Square
Overbrook
University City
West Oak Lane
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
Temple University
Thomas Jefferson University
Drexel University