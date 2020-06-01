All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Fernrock Apartments

6041 N 10th St ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6041 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19141
Fern Rock

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1020-204 · Avail. Aug 31

$760

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 6036-2 · Avail. Aug 14

$760

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 6030-2 · Avail. Oct 31

$760

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1027E · Avail. Sep 30

$860

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 1023C · Avail. Oct 31

$860

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 6026-2 · Avail. Sep 30

$860

2 Bed · 1 Bath

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fernrock Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Fernrock Apartments have any available units?
Fernrock Apartments has 10 units available starting at $760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is Fernrock Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fernrock Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fernrock Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Fernrock Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does Fernrock Apartments offer parking?
No, Fernrock Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Fernrock Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fernrock Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fernrock Apartments have a pool?
No, Fernrock Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Fernrock Apartments have accessible units?
No, Fernrock Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Fernrock Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Fernrock Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Fernrock Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Fernrock Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.

