Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Located directly off of City Line Avenue on Bryn Mawr Avenue near the Wynnefield Avenue Station, Westfield Apartments is the perfect location for an easy commute to work, or school. Westfield Apartments keeps you close to Lankenau Hospital, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, St. Joseph’s University, University of Pennsylvania and University City. Transportation is a breeze with our prime location next to Wynnefield Station. This property is surrounded by a variety of great neighborhoods. Find yourself a perfect home at Westfield Apartments in Wynnefield, PA.