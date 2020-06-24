All apartments in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Westfield Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

Westfield Apartments

2237 Bryn Mawr Ave · (215) 607-7372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Philadelphia
Wynnefield
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

2237 Bryn Mawr Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Wynnefield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Studio

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 115 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westfield Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Located directly off of City Line Avenue on Bryn Mawr Avenue near the Wynnefield Avenue Station, Westfield Apartments is the perfect location for an easy commute to work, or school. &nbsp;Westfield Apartments keeps you close to Lankenau Hospital, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, St. Joseph&rsquo;s University, University of Pennsylvania and University City. &nbsp;Transportation is a breeze with our prime location next to Wynnefield Station. &nbsp;This property is surrounded by a variety of great neighborhoods. &nbsp;Find yourself a perfect home at Westfield Apartments in Wynnefield, PA.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $64 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westfield Apartments have any available units?
Westfield Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Westfield Apartments have?
Some of Westfield Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westfield Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Westfield Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westfield Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Westfield Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Westfield Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Westfield Apartments offers parking.
Does Westfield Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westfield Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westfield Apartments have a pool?
No, Westfield Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Westfield Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Westfield Apartments has accessible units.
Does Westfield Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westfield Apartments has units with dishwashers.
