5BR 5.5Bth – Huge New Luxury Construction with 2 car parking and roof deck – Amazing 5BR 5.5Bth luxury home. Hardwood floors throughout. En-suite bathrooms in all bedrooms. Chef’s kitchen with quartz counter tops. Tons of outdoor space with huge roof deck with expansive views and deck off living room kitchen. Master suite with separate living area, walk-in closet, Juliet balcony. 2-zone central AC. All this with a 2-car parking and steps to Main St. Text or email Mark Alter 718-541-5289/markalter1968@gmail.com. Video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=St1tPx-KbBg&t=6s



(RLNE5826131)