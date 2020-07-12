/
/
/
wissahickon
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:00 PM
753 Apartments for rent in Wissahickon, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 19 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Rock Hill
205 Rock St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
725 sqft
Stylish homes with open floor plans and new appliances. Exercise in the fitness center when free. Minutes from SEPTA bus and rail stops. Near Saint Joseph's University and La Salle University. By Fairmount Park.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5413 Ridge Ave 2F
5413 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Unit 2F Available 08/01/20 Bright Beautiful 1 BD in Historic Victorian - Property Id: 313392 One bedroom , one bath apartment in a historic Victorian house. Bright with hardwood floors and large bathroom.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Seville St
113 Seville Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
AVAIL JUNE 1st HUGE TOTALLY RENOVA HOME ! XX - LARGE BEDRMS Huge Liv.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
127 Sumac St # B
127 Sumac St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
This gorgeous 1 bedroom apartment sits on a quiet street near Main St. Manayunk! Upon entry of the apartment is a sitting room that can also be used as a dining room.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Kalos St
105 Kalos Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
5 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAIL JUNE 1st / JUST Renovated House with 4 LARGE Bedrooms 2 Full Baths - just remodeled with new tile on floors and shower walls new vanity, etc Brand New Kitchen.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
116 W Salaignac St
116 West Salaignac Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
AWESOME Renovated / Large House.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3750 MAIN STREET
3750 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
902 sqft
Here is nice size 2 bedroom 2 bath condo,with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen/granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances ,wooden cabinets,ceramic tiles and marble in bathrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
252 ROCHELLE AVENUE
252 Rochelle Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1122 sqft
Beautiful home that was rehabbed just a few years ago. This gem is located on a quiet street in Lower Roxborough.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3812 SHARP STREET
3812 Sharp Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1698 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
149 SHURS LANE
149 Shurs Lane, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1590 sqft
Wonderful Single Stone Three Bedroom Two Full Baths. Victorian with Bay Window overlooking the skyline of the historic Manayunk section of Philadelphia. Beautifully maintained & updated.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3852 TERRACE STREET
3852 Terrace Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2752 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom end of row corner property sits on a double lot with huge side and backyards including a private patio and porch.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
148 KALOS STREET
148 Kalos Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1358 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ready for you to call home! Spacious front porch is great for enjoying crisp fall evenings. Open first floor features hardwood flooring in living room and dining area.
1 of 7
Last updated May 18 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5217 Ridge Ave
5217 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW RENOVATION featuring stainless kitchen with granite counters. Lots of space with a finished basement and exclusive use of private back yard. Hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, washer/dryer in unit, central air and heat.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
154 EAST STREET
154 East Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,860
1644 sqft
This move in ready 4 bedroom 1 bathroom has a ton of charm! The first floor features original hardwood floors with a spacious living room and dining room. Full kitchen features newer appliances with plenty of cabinet space and *dishwasher*.
1 of 15
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
27 OSBORNE STREET
27 Osborne Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1878 sqft
Walkthrough tour - https://youtu.be/R5Lwtsb2UCw - 3 story, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment located just steps from the Wissahickon Train Station.
1 of 8
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
115 Shurs Ln
115 Shurs Lane, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
5BR 4.5Bth Huge New Luxury Construction with parking and roof deck Amazing 5BR 4.5Bth luxury home. Hardwood floors throughout. En-suite bathrooms in 4 bedrooms. Chefs kitchen with granite counter tops and huge roof deck with expansive views.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
125 SUMAC STREET
125 Sumac Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
400 sqft
Welcome to 125 Sumac Street in Wissahickon, a secluded pocket of Roxborough with its own regional rail station! Close proximity to Manayunk, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount Park, Center City, Conshohocken and King of Prussia.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
246 Sumac Street
246 Sumac Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2050 sqft
5 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent in Roxborough/Manayunk - LOCATION! Huge 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home that's 2 blocks from Manayunk, 1/4 mile from Fairmount Park, 10 houses from the entrance to Wissahickon park, and 1 1/2 blocks from the train.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3750-78 MAIN STREET
3750-78 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
902 sqft
Fabulous unit in Manayunk's Bridge Five condos. 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors, plenty of closet space, large outdoor balcony, central air and one assigned parking space.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
3818 Terrace Street, Apt. 403
3818 Terrace Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**OPEN HOUSE** FRIDAYS- 4-8PM SATURDAYS 10-5PM SUNDAYS 10-2PM LIVE THE LIFE YOU DESERVE. Immerse yourself in the environment of your dreams.
Results within 1 mile of Wissahickon
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
22 Units Available
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1065 sqft
Luxurious homes feature open kitchens, USB ports for charging and plank flooring. Community amenities include fitness center, pool and sundeck. Located just steps from dining on Main Street, like Smoking John's, Winnie's and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$985
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1039 sqft
Great Philadelphia location in Wynnefield Heights. Modern apartments have air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Community has laundry on-site, 24-hour gym and parking for all tenants.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
152 Units Available
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1200 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
16 Units Available
The Isle
1 Cotton St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,785
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1251 sqft
The King of Prussia Mall and Center City are both only minutes from this property. Residents have access to an on-site gym, clubhouse and garage parking. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PAYeadon, PAWyncote, PAEast Lansdowne, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAGlenside, PA