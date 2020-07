Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven Property Amenities accessible courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking playground e-payments garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments green community internet access online portal

Comfort and Convenience at 7400 Roosevelt, Northeast Philadelphia's premiere apartment community. Newly renovated! Northeast Philly's finest apartment homes, with extra spacious two bedroom, two full bathrooms, with large changing areas. New windows, new central heat and air conditioning, new kitchens and bathrooms. Elevator. Walk to breadboard park and Roosevelt Mall. 7400 Roosevelt apartments in Northeast Philadelphia are the largest available, with the best location.