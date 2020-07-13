The Gateway Towers at Packer Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator recently renovated furnished bathtub granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub sauna tennis court cats allowed 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments green community internet access online portal

Welcome to Gateway Towers Apartments in South Philadelphia, Pa, a luxurious community overlooking the 18-Hole Franklin Roosevelt Golf Course and Park. Our newly renovated Apartment Homes feature new climate control air condition and heat, brand new windows, new kitchens and bathrooms and so much more. A new fitness center, new social club and tennis court are just a few of the great amenities you will be able to enjoy at Gateway Towers. We are conveniently located close to Center City, the Stadium, major highways and public transportation. Call today and ask about our Value Pack Option. The Gateway Towers Apartments in South Philadelphia are now renting 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with energy efficient upgrades, new kitchens bathrooms, windows, HVAC systems and more. Laundry on every floor.