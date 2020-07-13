All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:47 PM

The Gateway Towers at Packer Park

Open Now until 6pm
3900 Gateway Dr · (862) 801-3057
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
pplicants who move in to select units by March 15th, 2020 will get $500.00 off their first month’s rent. (Please contact leasing office for details)
Location

3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Packer Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B311 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit B222 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B421 · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit B321 · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit B101 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Gateway Towers at Packer Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
furnished
bathtub
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
green community
internet access
online portal
Welcome to Gateway Towers Apartments in South Philadelphia, Pa, a luxurious community overlooking the 18-Hole Franklin Roosevelt Golf Course and Park. Our newly renovated Apartment Homes feature new climate control air condition and heat, brand new windows, new kitchens and bathrooms and so much more. A new fitness center, new social club and tennis court are just a few of the great amenities you will be able to enjoy at Gateway Towers. We are conveniently located close to Center City, the Stadium, major highways and public transportation. Call today and ask about our Value Pack Option. The Gateway Towers Apartments in South Philadelphia are now renting 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with energy efficient upgrades, new kitchens bathrooms, windows, HVAC systems and more. Laundry on every floor.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Max weight 30 lbs.
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Gateway Towers at Packer Park have any available units?
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park has 6 units available starting at $1,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Gateway Towers at Packer Park have?
Some of The Gateway Towers at Packer Park's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Gateway Towers at Packer Park currently offering any rent specials?
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park is offering the following rent specials: pplicants who move in to select units by March 15th, 2020 will get $500.00 off their first month’s rent. (Please contact leasing office for details)
Is The Gateway Towers at Packer Park pet-friendly?
Yes, The Gateway Towers at Packer Park is pet friendly.
Does The Gateway Towers at Packer Park offer parking?
Yes, The Gateway Towers at Packer Park offers parking.
Does The Gateway Towers at Packer Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Gateway Towers at Packer Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Gateway Towers at Packer Park have a pool?
Yes, The Gateway Towers at Packer Park has a pool.
Does The Gateway Towers at Packer Park have accessible units?
Yes, The Gateway Towers at Packer Park has accessible units.
Does The Gateway Towers at Packer Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Gateway Towers at Packer Park has units with dishwashers.
