1322 S Hollywood St
1322 S Hollywood St

1322 South Hollywood Street · (215) 399-0703 ext. 3
Location

1322 South Hollywood Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
2 Bedrooms

Unit 1322 S Hollywood St · Avail. Sep 1

$1,550

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
1322 S Hollywood St Available 09/01/20 Point Breeze Special - Newly Renovated 2BR x 1.5BA Home! - In the Vibrant Neighborhood of Point Breeze!! This stylish 2 bedroom 1 and half bath has plenty living space, an abundance of new windows and contemporary detail. Includes hardwood floors, recessed lighting, open living room. Once you enter the home from the porch you will be welcomed by awesome modern living/dining space and kitchen with brand new floors. The modern kitchen features brand new cabinets and stainless steel appliances (range, microwave, refrigerator). As you enter through the front door, you are walking on brand new hardwood floors that run all the way through the length of the home. Beyond the kitchen you'll find access to the rear yard, perfect for summer get-togethers. All bedrooms provide plenty of sunlight and closet space. The basement is partially finished. This stunning home includes brand new plumbing and electric, new windows throughout. Newly vinyl siding in the front and back. High efficiency HVAC (Heat/AC), new wiring throughout, new plumbing. Convenient to HUP, CHOP, Center City, University City, the suburbs, and New Fashion District shopping and public transportation! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 1322 S Hollywood St have any available units?
1322 S Hollywood St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 S Hollywood St have?
Some of 1322 S Hollywood St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 S Hollywood St currently offering any rent specials?
1322 S Hollywood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 S Hollywood St pet-friendly?
No, 1322 S Hollywood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1322 S Hollywood St offer parking?
No, 1322 S Hollywood St does not offer parking.
Does 1322 S Hollywood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 S Hollywood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 S Hollywood St have a pool?
No, 1322 S Hollywood St does not have a pool.
Does 1322 S Hollywood St have accessible units?
No, 1322 S Hollywood St does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 S Hollywood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 S Hollywood St does not have units with dishwashers.
