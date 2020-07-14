The Terrace Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr maintenance key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry internet access

Discover your new home at Terrace Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. This apartment community is located on Spruce St. in the 19139 area of Philadelphia. Come for a visit to check out the current floorplan options. This community features a wide variety of amenities and options like hardwood floors, convenient on-site parking options, and smoke-free options. Stop by to talk about leasing your new apartment.