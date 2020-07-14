All apartments in Philadelphia
The Terrace Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

The Terrace Apartments

4931 Spruce Street · (720) 961-2470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4931 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Walnut Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

Studio

Unit B17 · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 330 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit A14 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Terrace Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
Discover your new home at Terrace Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. This apartment community is located on Spruce St. in the 19139 area of Philadelphia. Come for a visit to check out the current floorplan options. This community features a wide variety of amenities and options like hardwood floors, convenient on-site parking options, and smoke-free options. Stop by to talk about leasing your new apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Terrace Apartments have any available units?
The Terrace Apartments has 2 units available starting at $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Terrace Apartments have?
Some of The Terrace Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Terrace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Terrace Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Terrace Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Terrace Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Terrace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Terrace Apartments offers parking.
Does The Terrace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Terrace Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Terrace Apartments have a pool?
No, The Terrace Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Terrace Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Terrace Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Terrace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, The Terrace Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

