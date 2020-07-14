4931 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139 Walnut Hill
Price and availability
Studio
Unit B17 · Avail. now
$815
Studio · 1 Bath · 330 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit A14 · Avail. now
$1,000
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 430 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Terrace Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
Discover your new home at Terrace Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. This apartment community is located on Spruce St. in the 19139 area of Philadelphia. Come for a visit to check out the current floorplan options. This community features a wide variety of amenities and options like hardwood floors, convenient on-site parking options, and smoke-free options. Stop by to talk about leasing your new apartment.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does The Terrace Apartments have any available units?
The Terrace Apartments has 2 units available starting at $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.