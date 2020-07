Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher bathtub oven Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking cc payments lobby cats allowed 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access online portal

Come home to The Gardens of Mt. Airy in Philadelphia, PA. This elegant and charming 4-story mid-rise community offers you a very spacious upgraded Apartment Home with nice high ceilings, new spacious windows, generous closet space and more. Enjoy the newly lighted community, marbled lobby with elevator service and elegant hallways. Call today to schedule a tour of Gardens of Mt Airy and find out how you can live in one of the best big city neighborhood identified by Money Magazine.