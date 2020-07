Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated bathtub microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym pool tennis court garage parking online portal trash valet

With studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom 4-bedroom, and stunning penthouse apartment homes spread amongst three distinct residential buildings and 38 acres, Alden Park is an apartment community next to Wissahickon Valley Park. Newly renovated and pet friendly, these East Falls apartments are a cozy haven enhanced by close proximity to Philadelphia. Alden Park is both the winner of the 2018 Best in American Living™ Award and the 2018 Grand Jury Award by the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. With its grand multi-million dollar renovation, Alden Park blends its iconic history with the luxurious and modern comforts of a new

high-rise apartment community.