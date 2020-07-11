All apartments in Hillsboro
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

345 NE 105th Avenue

345 Northeast 105th Avenue · (503) 635-0099
Location

345 Northeast 105th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica South

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 345 NE 105th Avenue · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
* Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome - Excellent Location! Close To Nike & Intel - FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM

Our Website: http://ppirentals.com/
Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/
Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.com/vacancies/

3D Video Tour Coming Soon:

Available July 18th, 2020. 3bed,2bth, 1,600sqft. Cottages At Autumn Creek offers this beautiful 2-story cottage townhome with an open Great Room style floor plan, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and approximately 1,600 square feet of living space. Prime location and fabulous neighborhood, with close proximity to Nike and Intel, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, public transit and easy commutes to Downtown Portland.

The home offers vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors on the main level, an open kitchen and more. Light and bright! Features include an open kitchen w/ lots of cabinetry and countertop space, Stainless Steel appliances, a gas stove and breakfast nook. Sliding doors to the private outdoor living space, perfect for entertaining. The Great Room offers high vaulted ceilings and a beautiful gas fireplace. The Master Suite is spacious with a private Master Bath, complete with dual sinks, a soaking tub and walk in shower. Two additional bedrooms are spacious, light and bright. The 2 car attached garage offers plenty of additional storage space as well. HOA maintains the front yard landscaping. Tenant is responsible for the backyard landscaping.

Lease requirement is 12 months/ Small dog welcome with $50 per month pet month, per pet. Schools: McKinley Elementary, Five Oaks Middle School and Westview High

Directions: US-26, L on NW 185th, R on NW Holly St. L on NW Edgeway Dr, R on NW Gateway St, L on to NW 187th Ave.

PPI~Portland's Professional Property Management Experts!

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

KS0715

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5881794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 NE 105th Avenue have any available units?
345 NE 105th Avenue has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 345 NE 105th Avenue have?
Some of 345 NE 105th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 NE 105th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
345 NE 105th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 NE 105th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 NE 105th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 345 NE 105th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 345 NE 105th Avenue offers parking.
Does 345 NE 105th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 NE 105th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 NE 105th Avenue have a pool?
No, 345 NE 105th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 345 NE 105th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 345 NE 105th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 345 NE 105th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 NE 105th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 NE 105th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 NE 105th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
