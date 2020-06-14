Apartment List
87 Apartments for rent in Hillsboro, OR with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hillsboro renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
$
Northeast Hillsboro
7 Units Available
Haven Apartments at Orenco Station
6998 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,445
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom homes with designer finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Community features fitness center, pool, fire pits and sundeck. Units have a/c, ceiling fans and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Northeast Hillsboro
20 Units Available
Nexus Apartments at Orenco Station
1299 NE Orenco Station Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,288
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1439 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with air-conditioning, extra storage and garbage disposal. Community provides a playground, 24-hour gym, pool and convenient online portal for payments. Close to Central Park; easy access to Hillsboro Airport.
Northeast Hillsboro
13 Units Available
Tessera At Orenco Station
6523 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,310
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tessera At Orenco Station in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
17 Units Available
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,317
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,983
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
Northwest Hillsboro
7 Units Available
Jackson School Village
300 NE Autumn Rose Way, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,747
1144 sqft
Convenient to I-26 and Orenco Station. Light-filled apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets, individual climate control, and patios or decks with storage. Property is surrounded by fitness and nature trails.
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
75 Units Available
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,360
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1241 sqft
One Month Free! Call Us For Details! Experience a new unique and welcoming community at Zera at Reed's Crossing located in the Hillsboro.
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
12 Units Available
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,299
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
983 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of the city. Resort-style amenities include a large pool and sundeck. Free bike storage. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets.
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
9 Units Available
The Terraces
19000 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,236
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, these apartments offer amenities such as hardwood floors, fireplaces and a 24-hour gym. Within walking distance of trendy shopping areas, offering a hot tub, sauna, pool and more.
$
Northeast Hillsboro
7 Units Available
Platform 14
1030 NE Orenco Station Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,270
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1246 sqft
You’ll find Platform 14 apartments at Hillsboro’s Orenco Station, just steps from the MAX Light Rail Blue Line to Portland.
$
Montavilla
39 Units Available
Amberglen West
1101 NE 89th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1345 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available near Berrydale Park and Clark Elementary School, in very walkable neighborhood. All apartments have in-unit laundry, giant walk-in closets and charming patio or balcony views. Carport parking.
$
Northeast Hillsboro
12 Units Available
Hub 9
980 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,250
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
$
Northeast Hillsboro
25 Units Available
Rowlock
6380 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1281 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
$
Northeast Hillsboro
10 Units Available
Vector
967 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,200
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1036 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
13 Units Available
The Arbory
9250 NE Rockspring St, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,318
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,463
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1129 sqft
Located by U.S.-127 and within walking distance to Eastwood Towne Center. Spacious interiors with a gas fireplace, high ceilings and large walk-in closets. In a park-like setting. Private patios or balconies.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
16 Units Available
Lionsgate South
2470 NW Inverness Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1577 sqft
Bright apartments with eat-in kitchen and private fireplace. Stainless steel appliances. Short walk to Evergreen Park and easy access to downtown Portland. Luxury complex with trash valet and garage parking.
Northeast Hillsboro
9 Units Available
The Grove at Orenco Station
6710 NE Vinings Way, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,525
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-like community near Quatama Elementary School. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site amenities include a gym, dog park, fire pit and a pool area. Just minutes from Downtown Portland.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
6 Units Available
The Colonnade
20311 NW Colonnade Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,409
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community near Rock Creek Trail. Property offers all-inclusive resort-style amenities, including a luxury clubhouse, year-round spa and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled front entries, gourmet kitchens and direct-access garages.
Northeast Hillsboro
13 Units Available
Orenco Gardens
6199 NE Alder St, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,290
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1274 sqft
Nestled in Hillsboro's "Silicone Valley," close to the airport, movie theater and Rood Bridge Park. Heated pool with spa and fitness center for residents. On the MAX Light Rail.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
10 Units Available
The Jones
1099 NW Ordonez Pl, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Rock Creek and Orenco Woods Nature Park. Spacious new units with bay windows, fully equipped kitchens, and garages with remote control access.
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
11 Units Available
The Club
2053 NE 106th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,226
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, this complex includes a collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments, including hardwood floors, air conditioning, fireplaces, a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, free parking for guests and more.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
17 Units Available
Landmark at Tanasbourne
3120 NW John Olsen Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,329
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1132 sqft
Recently upgraded units located just 5 minutes away from Regal Cinemas and The Streets of Tanasbourne. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a sparkling pool for residents.

Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
7980 NW Miriam Way
7980 Northeast Miriam Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1308 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome Available at Arbor Pass Condominiums! - Double master townhouse condo with attached garage. Custom paint throughout, full height backsplash, hardwood laminates throughout main, stainless steel appliances, including gas range.

Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
6249 NE Carillion Dr.
6249 Northeast Carillion Drive, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1644 sqft
Beautiful 2 BR Condo- GREAT LOCATION! Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent*** - Wonderful 2 bedrooms + 2 bath floor plan! ****You couldn't get a better location condo if you tried***** *Water/Sewage/Garbage/Parking Included in rent * Private front

Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1231 NE Horizon Loop, Unit #207
1231 Northeast Horizon Loop, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,495
752 sqft
New Appliances! Luxurious 1 Bedroom Condo In Desirable Orenco Station! - Don't miss out on this great condo in the desirable Orenco Station community! Enter into an open living space with vaulted ceilings.
City Guide for Hillsboro, OR

As the fifth largest city in Oregon, Hillsboro is home to a large amount of tech companies, being commonly known as the "Silicon Forest". Who needs a valley when you have so much more greenery in a forest?

Located just 20 minutes outside the city of Portland, Hillsboro is home to an average of 92,000 people. The climate is like most of the Northwest, with an average of 160 days filled with rain. On the upside, this type of weather allows the many vineyards in and around Hillsboro to produce some of the Northwest’s tastiest wines. Farmer’s markets, state parks and farms are still abundant throughout the outskirts of the city. With the huge jump in technology jobs, more families are relocating to Hillsboro’s neighborhoods from all around the country, although parts of the city are still filled with a young and hip crowd. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Hillsboro, OR

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hillsboro renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

