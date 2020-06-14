87 Apartments for rent in Hillsboro, OR with gym
As the fifth largest city in Oregon, Hillsboro is home to a large amount of tech companies, being commonly known as the "Silicon Forest". Who needs a valley when you have so much more greenery in a forest?
Located just 20 minutes outside the city of Portland, Hillsboro is home to an average of 92,000 people. The climate is like most of the Northwest, with an average of 160 days filled with rain. On the upside, this type of weather allows the many vineyards in and around Hillsboro to produce some of the Northwest’s tastiest wines. Farmer’s markets, state parks and farms are still abundant throughout the outskirts of the city. With the huge jump in technology jobs, more families are relocating to Hillsboro’s neighborhoods from all around the country, although parts of the city are still filled with a young and hip crowd. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hillsboro renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.