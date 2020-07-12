171 Apartments for rent in Hillsboro, OR with parking
As the fifth largest city in Oregon, Hillsboro is home to a large amount of tech companies, being commonly known as the "Silicon Forest". Who needs a valley when you have so much more greenery in a forest?
Located just 20 minutes outside the city of Portland, Hillsboro is home to an average of 92,000 people. The climate is like most of the Northwest, with an average of 160 days filled with rain. On the upside, this type of weather allows the many vineyards in and around Hillsboro to produce some of the Northwest’s tastiest wines. Farmer’s markets, state parks and farms are still abundant throughout the outskirts of the city. With the huge jump in technology jobs, more families are relocating to Hillsboro’s neighborhoods from all around the country, although parts of the city are still filled with a young and hip crowd. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hillsboro apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.