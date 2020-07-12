171 Apartments for rent in Hillsboro, OR with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hillsboro apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
4 Units Available
Central Hillsboro
Washington Street Station
449 Southeast Washington Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The first of its kind in Downtown Hillsboro, Washington Street Station will be your place to Live, Work and Ride. Luxury 2 bedroom residential condos. One bedroom apartments available now.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Windsor at Amberglen
9350 NE Windsor Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor at Amberglen is a new community located in Hillsboro, OR. Just off Cornell and a quick walk to The Streets of Tanasbourne including major shopping, restaurants, and neighborhood walking trails.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hillsboro
6337 NE Southbrook Ct.
6337 Northeast Southbrook Court, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2144 sqft
Beautiful, Orenco 3 bedroom + loft home. Near Intel and Max station - ****To Apply for This Property**** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Central Hillsboro
543 NE Truman Lane
543 Northeast Truman Lane, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1535 sqft
543 NE Truman Lane Available 08/19/20 3 Bedroom Home in Hillsboro! - Close to downtown Hillsboro and Max Line. New Carpet and Paint and many other features. Great room floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and garage.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
345 NW 187th Avenue
345 NW 187th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1600 sqft
* Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome - Excellent Location! Close To Nike & Intel - FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hillsboro
7176 NE Cherry Drive
7176 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1462 sqft
Stonewater at Orenco!! - This beautiful condo is located in Stonewater at Orenco. Some of the features are gas heat, cooktop, fireplace, wood blinds along with an attached double garage. This is maintenance free living at its best.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hillsboro
331 NW Bailey St downstairs
331 NW Bailey Ave, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
852 sqft
1st floor unit of Hillsboro Duplex - Property Id: 224608 *PLS SEE REQUIREMENTS PRIOR TO SCHEDULING WALK THROUGH* Brand new luxury vnyl plnk flrng + paint throughout! Terrific, Quiet, 2-Story Dplx w/ lots of off-str. parking.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Hillsboro
530 SE 12th Avenue
530 Southeast 12th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1318 sqft
530 SE 12th Avenue Available 07/20/20 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home in Hillsboro with RV Parking; 5 min to The Max - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms home in Hillsboro 5 minutes to The Max and near Jackson Bottom Wetlands.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hillsboro
6279 NE Carillion Drive, Unit 103
6279 Northeast Carillion Drive, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1842 sqft
6279 NE Carillion Drive, Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 Orenco Luxury Condo-2Bd+Den+2 Loft Areas-South Facing for Max Sun - Review screening criteria and apply at www.realtysolutionspdx.com.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hillsboro
1747 NE Carole Ct
1747 Northeast Carole Court, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2242 sqft
NE Carole Ct - Hillsboro 4 bedroom on cul-de-sac - Thank you for your interest in renting from Gordon Properties, Inc. This property is located outside Portland city limits. Please apply online at www.gordon-properties.com/vacancies.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hillsboro
6192 NE Sherborne Street
6192 Northeast Sherborne Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1900 sqft
6192 NE Sherborne Street Available 07/23/20 Orenco Station Gem! Near Intel & Nike - Fenced Yard and Central Air - FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CALL 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Website: http://ppirentals.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hillsboro
762 NW Harvest Moon Drive
762 Northwest Harvest Moon Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2400 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bdr + Bonus near Intel, w/ AC, Fireplace, & 2 Car Garage - ****To Apply for This Property**** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Hillsboro
1045 SE Fir Grove Loop
1045 Southeast Fir Grove Loop, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Freshly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House with Large Yard - Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House - Completely Renovated with New Wood Style Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in Living Room, Family Room, and Kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hillsboro
7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street
7254 Northeast Stoneybrook Street, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1250 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Hillsboro -Orenco Station - Large 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hillsboro
6454 NE Chestnut St
6454 Northeast Chestnut Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1800 sqft
Spacious & Bright 4 Bed, 2.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hillsboro
4463 SE Sycamore St
4463 Southeast Sycamore Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1994 sqft
Newer Home for Lease - Open and Bright Home Short drive to Intel, Nike, and Shopping!!! **Corner Unit **1 bedroom or office on the main floor.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hillsboro
2764 SE Irwin Ct.
2764 Southeast Irwin Court, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1485 sqft
Fantastic Hillsboro Townhouse! *Move-in Ready!!* - Wonderful 2 story townhouse with bonus room in a convenient location! Light & bright home featuring wood laminate flooring, gas fireplace, balcony deck, and bonus flex room downstairs! Open living

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brookwood
3247 NE Brogden St.
3247 Northeast Brogden Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1250 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath updated home in Hillsboro near Max line - Enjoy the wood burning fireplace in this comfortable home located in Hillsboro. Master bedroom features private bath. Two additional bedrooms share a full bath.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hillsboro
741 NE Grant Street
741 Northeast Grant Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1696 sqft
Prime Location! Beautiful One-Level Home Located on Beautiful Spacious Lot! Landscaper Included! - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval Pet’s: Pets possible with owner approval and increased deposit Approximate Sq.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
659 NE Garswood Ln.
659 Northeast Garswood Lane, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
710 sqft
Beautiful 2-Bedroom Condo / Near Max (Optional Fully Furnished) - Beautiful, sun-filled, quiet 2 bedroom 1 bath condo right on the Max line at Quatama Station. Near Streets of Tanasbourne shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hillsboro
6249 NE Carillion Dr.
6249 Northeast Carillion Drive, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1644 sqft
Beautiful 2 BR Condo- GREAT LOCATION! Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent*** - Wonderful 2 bedrooms + 2 bath floor plan! ****You couldn't get a better location condo if you tried***** *Water/Sewage/Garbage/Parking Included in rent * Private front

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
10740 Northeast Holly Street
10740 Northeast Holly Street, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
966 sqft
Fully Furnished two bedrooms two bathrooms with walking distance to Tanasbourne shopping areas; max train and TriMet bus station in Willow Creek, and <10 minutes drive to Intel/Nike campus.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hillsboro
6192 North Sherborne Street
6192 NE Sherborne St, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1900 sqft
FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CALL 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
7949 NE Rockne Way
7949 Northeast Rockne Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1267 sqft
Arbor Pass Condo **Garbage and High Speed Internet Included** - Come home to this fantastic Arbor Pass townhouse style condominium. This home boasts contemporary cabinets, tile counter tops, gas cook top and stainless appliances.
City Guide for Hillsboro, OR

As the fifth largest city in Oregon, Hillsboro is home to a large amount of tech companies, being commonly known as the "Silicon Forest". Who needs a valley when you have so much more greenery in a forest?

Located just 20 minutes outside the city of Portland, Hillsboro is home to an average of 92,000 people. The climate is like most of the Northwest, with an average of 160 days filled with rain. On the upside, this type of weather allows the many vineyards in and around Hillsboro to produce some of the Northwest’s tastiest wines. Farmer’s markets, state parks and farms are still abundant throughout the outskirts of the city. With the huge jump in technology jobs, more families are relocating to Hillsboro’s neighborhoods from all around the country, although parts of the city are still filled with a young and hip crowd. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Hillsboro, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hillsboro apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

