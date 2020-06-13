/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020
133 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hillsboro, OR




Sommerset West - Elmonica South
15 Units Available
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,983
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.



Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
77 Units Available
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1241 sqft
One Month Free! Call Us For Details! Experience a new unique and welcoming community at Zera at Reed's Crossing located in the Hillsboro.




Montavilla
39 Units Available
Amberglen West
1101 NE 89th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1345 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available near Berrydale Park and Clark Elementary School, in very walkable neighborhood. All apartments have in-unit laundry, giant walk-in closets and charming patio or balcony views. Carport parking.



Northeast Hillsboro
14 Units Available
Tessera At Orenco Station
6523 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1414 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tessera At Orenco Station in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!



Sommerset West - Elmonica South
16 Units Available
Lionsgate South
2470 NW Inverness Dr, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1577 sqft
Bright apartments with eat-in kitchen and private fireplace. Stainless steel appliances. Short walk to Evergreen Park and easy access to downtown Portland. Luxury complex with trash valet and garage parking.



Northeast Hillsboro
14 Units Available
Orenco Gardens
6199 NE Alder St, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1274 sqft
Nestled in Hillsboro's "Silicone Valley," close to the airport, movie theater and Rood Bridge Park. Heated pool with spa and fitness center for residents. On the MAX Light Rail.



Sommerset West - Elmonica South
17 Units Available
Landmark at Tanasbourne
3120 NW John Olsen Ave, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1132 sqft
Recently upgraded units located just 5 minutes away from Regal Cinemas and The Streets of Tanasbourne. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a sparkling pool for residents.



Northeast Hillsboro
22 Units Available
Nexus Apartments at Orenco Station
1299 NE Orenco Station Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1439 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with air-conditioning, extra storage and garbage disposal. Community provides a playground, 24-hour gym, pool and convenient online portal for payments. Close to Central Park; easy access to Hillsboro Airport.




Sommerset West - Elmonica South
9 Units Available
The Terraces
19000 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, these apartments offer amenities such as hardwood floors, fireplaces and a 24-hour gym. Within walking distance of trendy shopping areas, offering a hot tub, sauna, pool and more.



Northwest Hillsboro
6 Units Available
Jackson School Village
300 NE Autumn Rose Way, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,747
1144 sqft
Convenient to I-26 and Orenco Station. Light-filled apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets, individual climate control, and patios or decks with storage. Property is surrounded by fitness and nature trails.


Southeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1593 South East 53rd Avenue
1593 SE 53rd Ave, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1950 sqft
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.


South Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1117 SE Westerland St
1117 Southeast Westerland Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1800 sqft
Immaculate Newer Construction Hillsboro Home In Excellent Neighborhood! - This amazing home, located in the popular Arbor Roses Neighborhood, is loaded with features you will love! Including: Maple flooring on main, ample built-ins, custom window


Southeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
4117 SE Wynnwood Dr.
4117 Southeast Wynnwood Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1416 sqft
Cute, Updated 3 Bedroom in quiet neighborhood - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse 2 car garage.


Southeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
7204 NE Nelly St.
7204 Northeast Nelly Street, Hillsboro, OR
Home in Desirable Orenco Neighborhood Near Lots of Parks! - Large 4 bedroom home available in Orenco neighborhood! Multi-level home has a large deck that backs to beautiful green space and peaceful creek.


Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
7615 NE Chesapeake Street
7615 Northeast Chesapeake Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1610 sqft
7615 NE Chesapeake Street Available 08/14/20 Fantastic Townhome in Wonderful Orenco Community! Quatama & NW Cornelius Pass - Fantastic townhome in the wonderful Orenco community.


Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
807 NE 72ND AVE
807 Northeast 72nd Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Spacious End Unit Town home in an Orenco Neighborhood - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.


West Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
778 NW Lincoln St
778 Northwest Lincoln Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
Fantastic Completely Remodeled Hillsboro Duplex! *Move-in Ready* - Unique and updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-story, 1,700 sqft.


Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
7176 NE Cherry Drive
7176 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1462 sqft
7176 NE Cherry Drive Available 06/19/20 Stonewater at Orenco!! - This beautiful condo is located in Stonewater at Orenco. Some of the features are gas heat, cooktop, fireplace, wood blinds along with an attached double garage.


Northwest Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1310 NE 21st Avenue
1310 Northeast 21st Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
Sprawling Hillsboro Home close to Intel, Highway 26, Shopping and Food - Light and Bright throughout. Entry and most of the first floor is laminate flooring. Carpeted formal living room with fireplace.


Northwest Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1747 NE Carole Ct
1747 Northeast Carole Court, Hillsboro, OR
NE Carole Ct - Hillsboro 4 bedroom on cul-de-sac - Thank you for your interest in renting from Gordon Properties, Inc. This property is located outside Portland city limits. Please apply online at www.gordon-properties.com/vacancies.


Northwest Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
204 NW Warren St
204 Northwest Warren Street, Hillsboro, OR
Rent to Own this home with open floor plan with high ceilings. A huge island in the kitchen for entertaining. Gorgeous details throughout! Large master suite with walk-in closet. Utility room and loft area upstairs. Tons of storage.


Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
6418 NE Woodview Drive
6418 Northeast Woodview Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2158 sqft
6418 NE Woodview Drive Available 06/19/20 Large 3 bdrm / 2.5 bath with open floor plan, beautiful kitchen and finishes. - Showings will be able to occur after 6/15/2020, please contact us now to schedule.


Northwest Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
2390 NE 14th Way
2390 Northeast 14th Way, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1765 sqft
2390 NE 14th Way Available 06/19/20 Large Home Near Jones Farm Across from Intel Campus - PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2390 NE 14th Way, Hillsboro, OR 97124 COUNTY: Washington APPROX. SQ. FT.: 1765 BEDROOMS: 3 plus Den/Office BATHROOMS: 2.


Northwest Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1911 NE Shannon Drive
1911 Northeast Shannon Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near Intel Jones Farm in Hillsboro - Enjoy single level living on a quiet corner lot. Living room features woodburning fireplace and slider to the patio. Master bedroom has its own bath.
