sommerset west elmonica south
173 Apartments for rent in Sommerset West - Elmonica South, Hillsboro, OR
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,366
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
15 Units Available
The Arbory
9250 NE Rockspring St, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,297
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,417
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1129 sqft
Located by U.S.-127 and within walking distance to Eastwood Towne Center. Spacious interiors with a gas fireplace, high ceilings and large walk-in closets. In a park-like setting. Private patios or balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Lionsgate South
2470 NW Inverness Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1577 sqft
Bright apartments with eat-in kitchen and private fireplace. Stainless steel appliances. Short walk to Evergreen Park and easy access to downtown Portland. Luxury complex with trash valet and garage parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
6 Units Available
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,395
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
936 sqft
Conveniently located in SW Atlanta, with quick access to Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Eat-in kitchens with all appliances. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
25 Units Available
Landmark at Tanasbourne
3120 NW John Olsen Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,244
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1132 sqft
Recently upgraded units located just 5 minutes away from Regal Cinemas and The Streets of Tanasbourne. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a sparkling pool for residents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
5 Units Available
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A laidback community within a short drive of the Texas State University area. On the bus route. Full kitchens and washers and dryers in each unit. On-site pool, fitness center, and free tanning provided.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
The Club
2053 NE 106th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,225
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, this complex includes a collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments, including hardwood floors, air conditioning, fireplaces, a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, free parking for guests and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
7 Units Available
The Jones
1099 NW Ordonez Pl, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Rock Creek and Orenco Woods Nature Park. Spacious new units with bay windows, fully equipped kitchens, and garages with remote control access.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
The Terraces
19000 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, these apartments offer amenities such as hardwood floors, fireplaces and a 24-hour gym. Within walking distance of trendy shopping areas, offering a hot tub, sauna, pool and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,296
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
983 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of the city. Resort-style amenities include a large pool and sundeck. Free bike storage. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
The Colonnade
20311 NW Colonnade Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,583
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community near Rock Creek Trail. Property offers all-inclusive resort-style amenities, including a luxury clubhouse, year-round spa and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled front entries, gourmet kitchens and direct-access garages.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor at Amberglen
9350 NE Windsor Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor at Amberglen is a new community located in Hillsboro, OR. Just off Cornell and a quick walk to The Streets of Tanasbourne including major shopping, restaurants, and neighborhood walking trails.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
321 SW 202nd Terrace
321 Southwest 202nd Terrace, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1452 sqft
Upscale 3 Bedroom Home in Baseline Woods! - Upscale 3 Bedroom Home in Baseline Woods! Beautiful home with all stainless steel appliances with a modern design.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
345 NW 187th Avenue
345 NW 187th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1600 sqft
* Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome - Excellent Location! Close To Nike & Intel - FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
659 NE Garswood Ln.
659 Northeast Garswood Lane, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
710 sqft
Beautiful 2-Bedroom Condo / Near Max (Optional Fully Furnished) - Beautiful, sun-filled, quiet 2 bedroom 1 bath condo right on the Max line at Quatama Station. Near Streets of Tanasbourne shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20560 NW Sedona Lane
20560 Northwest Sedona Lane, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1570 sqft
3 bedroom Orenco townhouse within walking distance of Light rail - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/6CO74 Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
10740 Northeast Holly Street
10740 Northeast Holly Street, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
966 sqft
Fully Furnished two bedrooms two bathrooms with walking distance to Tanasbourne shopping areas; max train and TriMet bus station in Willow Creek, and <10 minutes drive to Intel/Nike campus.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7949 NE Rockne Way
7949 Northeast Rockne Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1267 sqft
Arbor Pass Condo **Garbage and High Speed Internet Included** - Come home to this fantastic Arbor Pass townhouse style condominium. This home boasts contemporary cabinets, tile counter tops, gas cook top and stainless appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
291 SW 208th Ave
291 Southwest 208th Avenue, Washington County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
2486 sqft
Gorgeous "like new" custom home backing to green space with private views from living room and master! Grand entry leads you past main level office/den and dining room into open great-room with gas fireplace and tons of light.
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
20715 NW Painted Mountain Dr
20715 Northwest Painted Mountain Drive, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1511 sqft
Large townhome in great location across from Quatama MAX station! Brand new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Over-sized living space with open sight-lines through kitchen to dining space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10232 NE Snoqualmie St.
10232 Northeast Snoqualmie Street, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1118 sqft
10232 NE Snoqualmie Street ~ Beautiful Townhome - A MUST SEE spacious 1118 SqFt 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. New Carpet! New vinyl flooring downstairs! Gas fireplace in the great room.
Results within 1 mile of Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,280
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
11 Units Available
Haven Apartments at Orenco Station
6998 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,405
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom homes with designer finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Community features fitness center, pool, fire pits and sundeck. Units have a/c, ceiling fans and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
14 Units Available
Tessera At Orenco Station
6523 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,310
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tessera At Orenco Station in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
