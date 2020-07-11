117 Luxury Apartments for rent in Hillsboro, OR
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
47 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,465
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1241 sqft
One Month Free! Call Us For Details! Experience a new unique and welcoming community at Zera at Reed's Crossing located in the Hillsboro.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
43 Units Available
Montavilla
Amberglen West
1101 NE 89th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,255
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1345 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available near Berrydale Park and Clark Elementary School, in very walkable neighborhood. All apartments have in-unit laundry, giant walk-in closets and charming patio or balcony views. Carport parking.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
24 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Nexus Apartments at Orenco Station
1299 NE Orenco Station Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,308
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,157
1439 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with air-conditioning, extra storage and garbage disposal. Community provides a playground, 24-hour gym, pool and convenient online portal for payments. Close to Central Park; easy access to Hillsboro Airport.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Platform 14
1030 NE Orenco Station Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,370
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1246 sqft
You’ll find Platform 14 apartments at Hillsboro’s Orenco Station, just steps from the MAX Light Rail Blue Line to Portland.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
11 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Haven Apartments at Orenco Station
6998 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,400
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom homes with designer finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Community features fitness center, pool, fire pits and sundeck. Units have a/c, ceiling fans and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,362
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Lionsgate South
2470 NW Inverness Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1577 sqft
Bright apartments with eat-in kitchen and private fireplace. Stainless steel appliances. Short walk to Evergreen Park and easy access to downtown Portland. Luxury complex with trash valet and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
5 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
The Grove at Orenco Station
6710 NE Vinings Way, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,450
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-like community near Quatama Elementary School. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site amenities include a gym, dog park, fire pit and a pool area. Just minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
13 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Tessera At Orenco Station
6523 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,310
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tessera At Orenco Station in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
15 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Arbory
9250 NE Rockspring St, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,297
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1129 sqft
Located by U.S.-127 and within walking distance to Eastwood Towne Center. Spacious interiors with a gas fireplace, high ceilings and large walk-in closets. In a park-like setting. Private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
8 Units Available
Northwest Hillsboro
Jackson School Village
300 NE Autumn Rose Way, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,262
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1144 sqft
Convenient to I-26 and Orenco Station. Light-filled apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets, individual climate control, and patios or decks with storage. Property is surrounded by fitness and nature trails.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
22 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Rowlock
6380 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,280
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1281 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! 3 Months Free Parking + 1/2 Off Deposit! Call Us for Details! Rowlock Apartments - A Mashup of History and Creativity on the MAX.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Vector
967 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,255
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1036 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
19 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Orenco Gardens
6199 NE Alder St, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,320
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1274 sqft
Nestled in Hillsboro's "Silicone Valley," close to the airport, movie theater and Rood Bridge Park. Heated pool with spa and fitness center for residents. On the MAX Light Rail.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Triple Creek
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,978
1564 sqft
A truly convenient location amongst lush landscaping in Beaverton’s beautiful Tanasbourne neighborhood. Sunset Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that are spacious and pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Club
2053 NE 106th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,188
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1252 sqft
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, this complex includes a collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments, including hardwood floors, air conditioning, fireplaces, a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, free parking for guests and more.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Terraces
19000 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, these apartments offer amenities such as hardwood floors, fireplaces and a 24-hour gym. Within walking distance of trendy shopping areas, offering a hot tub, sauna, pool and more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Colonnade
20311 NW Colonnade Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community near Rock Creek Trail. Property offers all-inclusive resort-style amenities, including a luxury clubhouse, year-round spa and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled front entries, gourmet kitchens and direct-access garages.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
26 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Landmark at Tanasbourne
3120 NW John Olsen Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,244
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1132 sqft
Recently upgraded units located just 5 minutes away from Regal Cinemas and The Streets of Tanasbourne. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a sparkling pool for residents.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
8 Units Available
Central Hillsboro
4th and Main
390 E Main St, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,275
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4th and Main in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Hillsboro
543 NE Truman Lane
543 Northeast Truman Lane, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1535 sqft
543 NE Truman Lane Available 08/19/20 3 Bedroom Home in Hillsboro! - Close to downtown Hillsboro and Max Line. New Carpet and Paint and many other features. Great room floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and garage.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
345 NW 187th Avenue
345 NW 187th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1600 sqft
* Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome - Excellent Location! Close To Nike & Intel - FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hillsboro
7176 NE Cherry Drive
7176 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1462 sqft
Stonewater at Orenco!! - This beautiful condo is located in Stonewater at Orenco. Some of the features are gas heat, cooktop, fireplace, wood blinds along with an attached double garage. This is maintenance free living at its best.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hillsboro
6015 NE ALDER ST
6015 Northeast Alder Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1800 sqft
Orenco Gardens / Stunning Townhome - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.
Hillsboro 1 BedroomsHillsboro 2 BedroomsHillsboro 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHillsboro 3 BedroomsHillsboro Accessible ApartmentsHillsboro Apartments under $1,200Hillsboro Apartments under $1,400Hillsboro Apartments under $1,700Hillsboro Apartments under $1500Hillsboro Apartments with BalconyHillsboro Apartments with GarageHillsboro Apartments with GymHillsboro Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHillsboro Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHillsboro Apartments with ParkingHillsboro Apartments with PoolHillsboro Apartments with Washer-DryerHillsboro Cheap PlacesHillsboro Dog Friendly ApartmentsHillsboro Furnished ApartmentsHillsboro Luxury PlacesHillsboro Pet Friendly PlacesHillsboro Studio Apartments