Apartment List
/
OR
/
hillsboro
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

117 Apartments for rent in Hillsboro, OR with garage

Hillsboro apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
5 Units Available
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
971 sqft
Conveniently located in SW Atlanta, with quick access to Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Eat-in kitchens with all appliances. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Northeast Hillsboro
20 Units Available
Nexus Apartments at Orenco Station
1299 NE Orenco Station Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1439 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with air-conditioning, extra storage and garbage disposal. Community provides a playground, 24-hour gym, pool and convenient online portal for payments. Close to Central Park; easy access to Hillsboro Airport.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Northwest Hillsboro
7 Units Available
Jackson School Village
300 NE Autumn Rose Way, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,747
1144 sqft
Convenient to I-26 and Orenco Station. Light-filled apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets, individual climate control, and patios or decks with storage. Property is surrounded by fitness and nature trails.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Northeast Hillsboro
7 Units Available
Haven Apartments at Orenco Station
6998 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,445
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom homes with designer finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Community features fitness center, pool, fire pits and sundeck. Units have a/c, ceiling fans and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
9 Units Available
The Terraces
19000 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,236
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, these apartments offer amenities such as hardwood floors, fireplaces and a 24-hour gym. Within walking distance of trendy shopping areas, offering a hot tub, sauna, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northeast Hillsboro
7 Units Available
Platform 14
1030 NE Orenco Station Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,270
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1246 sqft
You’ll find Platform 14 apartments at Hillsboro’s Orenco Station, just steps from the MAX Light Rail Blue Line to Portland.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Montavilla
39 Units Available
Amberglen West
1101 NE 89th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1345 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available near Berrydale Park and Clark Elementary School, in very walkable neighborhood. All apartments have in-unit laundry, giant walk-in closets and charming patio or balcony views. Carport parking.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northeast Hillsboro
12 Units Available
Hub 9
980 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,250
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northeast Hillsboro
25 Units Available
Rowlock
6380 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1281 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northeast Hillsboro
10 Units Available
Vector
967 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,200
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1036 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
16 Units Available
Lionsgate South
2470 NW Inverness Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1577 sqft
Bright apartments with eat-in kitchen and private fireplace. Stainless steel appliances. Short walk to Evergreen Park and easy access to downtown Portland. Luxury complex with trash valet and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
Northeast Hillsboro
9 Units Available
The Grove at Orenco Station
6710 NE Vinings Way, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,525
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-like community near Quatama Elementary School. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site amenities include a gym, dog park, fire pit and a pool area. Just minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
6 Units Available
The Colonnade
20311 NW Colonnade Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,409
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community near Rock Creek Trail. Property offers all-inclusive resort-style amenities, including a luxury clubhouse, year-round spa and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled front entries, gourmet kitchens and direct-access garages.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
10 Units Available
The Jones
1099 NW Ordonez Pl, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Rock Creek and Orenco Woods Nature Park. Spacious new units with bay windows, fully equipped kitchens, and garages with remote control access.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Triple Creek
1 Unit Available
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
785 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A truly convenient location amongst lush landscaping in Beaverton’s beautiful Tanasbourne neighborhood. Sunset Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that are spacious and pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
17 Units Available
Landmark at Tanasbourne
3120 NW John Olsen Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,329
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1132 sqft
Recently upgraded units located just 5 minutes away from Regal Cinemas and The Streets of Tanasbourne. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a sparkling pool for residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
3 Units Available
Windsor at Amberglen
9350 NE Windsor Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor at Amberglen is a new community located in Hillsboro, OR. Just off Cornell and a quick walk to The Streets of Tanasbourne including major shopping, restaurants, and neighborhood walking trails.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
7980 NW Miriam Way
7980 Northeast Miriam Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1308 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome Available at Arbor Pass Condominiums! - Double master townhouse condo with attached garage. Custom paint throughout, full height backsplash, hardwood laminates throughout main, stainless steel appliances, including gas range.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
746 SE High Street
746 Southeast High Street, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
950 sqft
746 SE High Street Available 07/01/20 Quaint Ranch Home in Hillsboro with Fenced Yard, Deck, and Garage! - This two bedroom, one bath 2 bed home is 950 square feet with an additional attached garage.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
6418 NE Woodview Drive
6418 Northeast Woodview Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2158 sqft
6418 NE Woodview Drive Available 06/19/20 Large 3 bdrm / 2.5 bath with open floor plan, beautiful kitchen and finishes. - Showings will be able to occur after 6/15/2020, please contact us now to schedule.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
3986 SE Lone Oak St.
3986 Southeast Lone Oak Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
3986 SE Lone Oak St. Available 06/23/20 3986 SE Lone Oak Street ~ Off River Rd & Witchhazel - Great 2-story home in Parkside Estates! 1600 sq. ft. 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Hardwood entry and kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
6249 NE Carillion Dr.
6249 Northeast Carillion Drive, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1644 sqft
Beautiful 2 BR Condo- GREAT LOCATION! Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent*** - Wonderful 2 bedrooms + 2 bath floor plan! ****You couldn't get a better location condo if you tried***** *Water/Sewage/Garbage/Parking Included in rent * Private front

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
4463 SE Sycamore St
4463 Southeast Sycamore Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1994 sqft
Newer Home for Lease - Open and Bright Home Short drive to Intel, Nike, and Shopping!!! **Corner Unit **1 bedroom or office on the main floor.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
762 NW Harvest Moon Drive
762 Northwest Harvest Moon Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2400 sqft
762 NW Harvest Moon Drive Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 3 bdr + Bonus near Intel, w/ AC, Fireplace, & 2 Car Garage - 2 pets up to 30 pounds- security deposit increased by $500 per pet. This gorgeous 3bedroom + 23x14 sq. ft.
City Guide for Hillsboro, OR

As the fifth largest city in Oregon, Hillsboro is home to a large amount of tech companies, being commonly known as the "Silicon Forest". Who needs a valley when you have so much more greenery in a forest?

Located just 20 minutes outside the city of Portland, Hillsboro is home to an average of 92,000 people. The climate is like most of the Northwest, with an average of 160 days filled with rain. On the upside, this type of weather allows the many vineyards in and around Hillsboro to produce some of the Northwest’s tastiest wines. Farmer’s markets, state parks and farms are still abundant throughout the outskirts of the city. With the huge jump in technology jobs, more families are relocating to Hillsboro’s neighborhoods from all around the country, although parts of the city are still filled with a young and hip crowd. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Hillsboro 1 BedroomsHillsboro 2 BedroomsHillsboro 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHillsboro 3 BedroomsHillsboro Accessible ApartmentsHillsboro Apartments under $1,200Hillsboro Apartments under $1,400Hillsboro Apartments under $1,700
Hillsboro Apartments under $1500Hillsboro Apartments with BalconyHillsboro Apartments with GarageHillsboro Apartments with GymHillsboro Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHillsboro Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHillsboro Apartments with Parking
Hillsboro Apartments with PoolHillsboro Apartments with Washer-DryerHillsboro Cheap PlacesHillsboro Dog Friendly ApartmentsHillsboro Luxury PlacesHillsboro Pet Friendly PlacesHillsboro Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sommerset West Elmonica SouthNortheast Hillsboro
Central Hillsboro
Northwest Hillsboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University