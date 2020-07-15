/
studio apartments
18 Studio Apartments for rent in Hillsboro, OR
18 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Tessera At Orenco Station
6523 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,310
604 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tessera At Orenco Station in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
15 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Arbory
9250 NE Rockspring St, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,297
559 sqft
Located by U.S.-127 and within walking distance to Eastwood Towne Center. Spacious interiors with a gas fireplace, high ceilings and large walk-in closets. In a park-like setting. Private patios or balconies.
13 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Hub 9
980 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,230
565 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! 3 Months Free Parking + 1/2 Off Deposit! Call Us for Details! Upscale urban living on the front-end…a modern haven on the backend.
23 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Rowlock
6380 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,280
537 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Rowlock Apartments - A Mashup of History and Creativity on the MAX.
14 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Vector
967 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,250
479 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
11 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Platform 14
1030 NE Orenco Station Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,350
577 sqft
You’ll find Platform 14 apartments at Hillsboro’s Orenco Station, just steps from the MAX Light Rail Blue Line to Portland.
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,253
475 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of the city. Resort-style amenities include a large pool and sundeck. Free bike storage. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets.
Contact for Availability
Triple Creek
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,118
475 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
19 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Element 170
1563 Southwest 172nd Terrace, Aloha, OR
Studio
$1,199
457 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Element 170 in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Bethany
17406 Northwest Springville Road, Bethany, OR
Studio
$1,200
549 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bethany in Bethany. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Central Beaverton
WESTLINE
4545 SW Angel Ave, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,362
790 sqft
Located near shopping, restaurants and more. Contemporary units with air conditioning and private balconies. Kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy access to a fire pit and clubhouse.
32 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Rise Central
12875 SW Crescent Street, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,665
560 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! In the middle of Beaverton, Oregon, you’ll find The Rise Central Apartments, a one-of-a-kind community.
1 Unit Available
Central Beaverton
5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56
5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$990
400 sqft
Please call at 503-644-5635 for more informations.
2 Units Available
Jesse Quinn Apartments
1837 Pacific Avenue, Forest Grove, OR
Studio
$1,295
792 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jesse Quinn Apartments in Forest Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
36 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
$1,099
511 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
63 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,299
455 sqft
Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle.
9 Units Available
St. Johns
North Louie
7448 N St. Louis Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
379 sqft
Centrally and conveniently located just 5 blocks from the St. Johns Bridge and just off N. Lombard, North Louie offers easy access to Forest Park, HWY 30 & 26, NW Alphabet District, downtown Portland, the Pearl District, and Hillsboro.
10 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,217
481 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
