2 bedroom apartments
135 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hillsboro, OR
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Northeast Hillsboro
23 Units Available
Nexus Apartments at Orenco Station
1299 NE Orenco Station Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1137 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with air-conditioning, extra storage and garbage disposal. Community provides a playground, 24-hour gym, pool and convenient online portal for payments. Close to Central Park; easy access to Hillsboro Airport.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Northeast Hillsboro
7 Units Available
Haven Apartments at Orenco Station
6998 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1083 sqft
One, two and three bedroom homes with designer finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Community features fitness center, pool, fire pits and sundeck. Units have a/c, ceiling fans and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
89 Units Available
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
986 sqft
One Month Free! Call For Details! Experience a new unique and welcoming community at Zera at Reed's Crossing located in the Hillsboro.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
11 Units Available
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
983 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of the city. Resort-style amenities include a large pool and sundeck. Free bike storage. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Northeast Hillsboro
7 Units Available
Platform 14
1030 NE Orenco Station Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1246 sqft
You’ll find Platform 14 apartments at Hillsboro’s Orenco Station, just steps from the MAX Light Rail Blue Line to Portland.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Montavilla
39 Units Available
Amberglen West
1101 NE 89th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1069 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available near Berrydale Park and Clark Elementary School, in very walkable neighborhood. All apartments have in-unit laundry, giant walk-in closets and charming patio or balcony views. Carport parking.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Triple Creek
2 Units Available
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
785 sqft
A truly convenient location amongst lush landscaping in Beaverton’s beautiful Tanasbourne neighborhood. Sunset Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that are spacious and pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Northeast Hillsboro
10 Units Available
Vector
967 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1036 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
14 Units Available
The Arbory
9250 NE Rockspring St, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1129 sqft
Located by U.S.-127 and within walking distance to Eastwood Towne Center. Spacious interiors with a gas fireplace, high ceilings and large walk-in closets. In a park-like setting. Private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Central Hillsboro
3 Units Available
Parkview
800 Southeast 10th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Northeast Hillsboro
5 Units Available
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1001 sqft
Spacious floor plan options. On-site playground, basketball court, and green space. Each home features updates such as wood vinyl flooring, larger kitchens and dining areas, and modern fixtures. Pet-friendly. Near I-20.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
5 Units Available
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
971 sqft
Conveniently located in SW Atlanta, with quick access to Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Eat-in kitchens with all appliances. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
Northeast Hillsboro
15 Units Available
Orenco Gardens
6199 NE Alder St, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1076 sqft
Nestled in Hillsboro's "Silicone Valley," close to the airport, movie theater and Rood Bridge Park. Heated pool with spa and fitness center for residents. On the MAX Light Rail.
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
Northeast Hillsboro
8 Units Available
The Grove at Orenco Station
6710 NE Vinings Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1058 sqft
Resort-like community near Quatama Elementary School. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site amenities include a gym, dog park, fire pit and a pool area. Just minutes from Downtown Portland.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
14 Units Available
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1060 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
16 Units Available
Lionsgate South
2470 NW Inverness Dr, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1247 sqft
Bright apartments with eat-in kitchen and private fireplace. Stainless steel appliances. Short walk to Evergreen Park and easy access to downtown Portland. Luxury complex with trash valet and garage parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
12 Units Available
The Jones
1099 NW Ordonez Pl, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1076 sqft
Within walking distance of Rock Creek and Orenco Woods Nature Park. Spacious new units with bay windows, fully equipped kitchens, and garages with remote control access.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
11 Units Available
The Club
2053 NE 106th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
946 sqft
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, this complex includes a collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments, including hardwood floors, air conditioning, fireplaces, a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, free parking for guests and more.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Northeast Hillsboro
25 Units Available
Rowlock
6380 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1281 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
9 Units Available
The Terraces
19000 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1060 sqft
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, these apartments offer amenities such as hardwood floors, fireplaces and a 24-hour gym. Within walking distance of trendy shopping areas, offering a hot tub, sauna, pool and more.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Northwest Hillsboro
6 Units Available
Jackson School Village
300 NE Autumn Rose Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
960 sqft
Convenient to I-26 and Orenco Station. Light-filled apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets, individual climate control, and patios or decks with storage. Property is surrounded by fitness and nature trails.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
17 Units Available
Landmark at Tanasbourne
3120 NW John Olsen Ave, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1055 sqft
Recently upgraded units located just 5 minutes away from Regal Cinemas and The Streets of Tanasbourne. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a sparkling pool for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
Northeast Hillsboro
14 Units Available
Tessera At Orenco Station
6523 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tessera At Orenco Station in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
3 Units Available
Windsor at Amberglen
9350 NE Windsor Street, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
968 sqft
Windsor at Amberglen is a new community located in Hillsboro, OR. Just off Cornell and a quick walk to The Streets of Tanasbourne including major shopping, restaurants, and neighborhood walking trails.
