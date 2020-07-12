/
central hillsboro
205 Apartments for rent in Central Hillsboro, Hillsboro, OR
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
7 Units Available
4th and Main
390 E Main St, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,495
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4th and Main in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Parkview
800 Southeast 10th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Location, quality and lifestyle in dynamic Hillsboro! - "Professionally managed by Milestone Property Management" - An Equal Housing Opportunity Provider".
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
4 Units Available
Washington Street Station
449 Southeast Washington Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The first of its kind in Downtown Hillsboro, Washington Street Station will be your place to Live, Work and Ride. Luxury 2 bedroom residential condos. One bedroom apartments available now.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
543 NE Truman Lane
543 Northeast Truman Lane, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1535 sqft
543 NE Truman Lane Available 08/19/20 3 Bedroom Home in Hillsboro! - Close to downtown Hillsboro and Max Line. New Carpet and Paint and many other features. Great room floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
530 SE 12th Avenue
530 Southeast 12th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1318 sqft
530 SE 12th Avenue Available 07/20/20 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home in Hillsboro with RV Parking; 5 min to The Max - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms home in Hillsboro 5 minutes to The Max and near Jackson Bottom Wetlands.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
146 NE Edison Unit A
146 NE Edison St, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
542 sqft
146 NE Edison Unit A Available 07/13/20 Secret Garden in the heart of Hillsboro - Come home to this gardener's paradise. 1 bedroom 1 bath house with laminate flooring and 1 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Central Hillsboro
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
8 Units Available
Jackson School Village
300 NE Autumn Rose Way, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,262
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1144 sqft
Convenient to I-26 and Orenco Station. Light-filled apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets, individual climate control, and patios or decks with storage. Property is surrounded by fitness and nature trails.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
331 NW Bailey St downstairs
331 NW Bailey Ave, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
852 sqft
1st floor unit of Hillsboro Duplex - Property Id: 224608 *PLS SEE REQUIREMENTS PRIOR TO SCHEDULING WALK THROUGH* Brand new luxury vnyl plnk flrng + paint throughout! Terrific, Quiet, 2-Story Dplx w/ lots of off-str. parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1747 NE Carole Ct
1747 Northeast Carole Court, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2242 sqft
NE Carole Ct - Hillsboro 4 bedroom on cul-de-sac - Thank you for your interest in renting from Gordon Properties, Inc. This property is located outside Portland city limits. Please apply online at www.gordon-properties.com/vacancies.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
762 NW Harvest Moon Drive
762 Northwest Harvest Moon Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2400 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bdr + Bonus near Intel, w/ AC, Fireplace, & 2 Car Garage - ****To Apply for This Property**** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1045 SE Fir Grove Loop
1045 Southeast Fir Grove Loop, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Freshly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House with Large Yard - Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House - Completely Renovated with New Wood Style Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in Living Room, Family Room, and Kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2021 NE Barberry Dr
2021 Northeast Barberry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
2021 NE Barberry - Property Id: 313048 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313048 Property Id 313048 (RLNE5904789)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3247 NE Brogden St.
3247 Northeast Brogden Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1250 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath updated home in Hillsboro near Max line - Enjoy the wood burning fireplace in this comfortable home located in Hillsboro. Master bedroom features private bath. Two additional bedrooms share a full bath.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
741 NE Grant Street
741 Northeast Grant Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1696 sqft
Prime Location! Beautiful One-Level Home Located on Beautiful Spacious Lot! Landscaper Included! - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval Pet’s: Pets possible with owner approval and increased deposit Approximate Sq.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
480 SE 37th Avenue
480 Southeast 37th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1120 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet Hillsboro neighborhood near Intel - Comfortable family home on fenced lot. 3 bedrooms, including master with a 3/4 bath and a large closet. Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1492 SE Gerhard Dr.
1492 Southeast Gerhard Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1719 sqft
Great Location - Nice home on corner lot ready for Lease. Freshly painted!! Home has Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range, Microwave, Washer/ Dryer, Disposal. Forced Air Gas heat /AC, Gas Fireplace. Fenced back yard.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
101 NE 30th Ave.
101 Northeast 30th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
2093 sqft
Gorgeous attached NEW built Unit!!! 3 Bed- Yard, A/C, 2 car garage - *** RELIANCE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT *** To find all our available properties and our application for this rental, visit our website, www.reliancepminc.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1063 SE Wenlock Avenue
1063 Southeast Wenlock Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1775 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 BDR + DEN ARBOR HOME NEAR INTEL! - ****To Apply for This Property**** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.
Results within 5 miles of Central Hillsboro
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
47 Units Available
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,415
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1241 sqft
One Month Free! Call Us For Details! Experience a new unique and welcoming community at Zera at Reed's Crossing located in the Hillsboro.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
47 Units Available
Amberglen West
1101 NE 89th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,240
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1345 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available near Berrydale Park and Clark Elementary School, in very walkable neighborhood. All apartments have in-unit laundry, giant walk-in closets and charming patio or balcony views. Carport parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Rowlock
6380 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,280
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1281 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! 3 Months Free Parking + 1/2 Off Deposit! Call Us for Details! Rowlock Apartments - A Mashup of History and Creativity on the MAX.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Hub 9
980 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,235
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! 3 Months Free Parking + 1/2 Off Deposit! Call Us for Details! Upscale urban living on the front-end…a modern haven on the backend.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
Haven Apartments at Orenco Station
6998 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,405
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom homes with designer finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Community features fitness center, pool, fire pits and sundeck. Units have a/c, ceiling fans and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
15 Units Available
The Arbory
9250 NE Rockspring St, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,297
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,417
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1129 sqft
Located by U.S.-127 and within walking distance to Eastwood Towne Center. Spacious interiors with a gas fireplace, high ceilings and large walk-in closets. In a park-like setting. Private patios or balconies.
