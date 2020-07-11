Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access accessible elevator parking bike storage concierge dog park

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information.



Discover balance once again at 206 Apartments in Hillsboro, OR. Here, we provide the living experience you have been searching for with a selection of studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans to choose from. Each home includes stainless-steel appliances, a breakfast bar, walk-in closets and high ceilings. Our pet friendly apartments in Hillsboro, OR offer fantastic community amenities including resort style pool, 24-hour fitness center and community lounge with WiFi. Enjoy living in the heart of the city, but within a small community. We are conveniently located near various dining, shopping and entertainment venues. When you live at 206, the comforts and hospitality of your neighborhood will harmonize with the latest conveniences and unique services only the most refined and thoughtful community can create. Call and schedule a tour to discover your l