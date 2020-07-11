All apartments in Hillsboro
206 Apartments

2451 NW 206th Ave · (831) 278-4618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$500 off pro-rated rent if applicants move-in within 7 days of applying.* *Contact us for details.
Location

2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit B209 · Avail. now

$1,296

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit A438 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit A416 · Avail. now

$1,296

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A314 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit A414 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit A432 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 206 Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
accessible
elevator
parking
bike storage
concierge
dog park
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information.

Discover balance once again at 206 Apartments in Hillsboro, OR. Here, we provide the living experience you have been searching for with a selection of studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans to choose from. Each home includes stainless-steel appliances, a breakfast bar, walk-in closets and high ceilings. Our pet friendly apartments in Hillsboro, OR offer fantastic community amenities including resort style pool, 24-hour fitness center and community lounge with WiFi. Enjoy living in the heart of the city, but within a small community. We are conveniently located near various dining, shopping and entertainment venues. When you live at 206, the comforts and hospitality of your neighborhood will harmonize with the latest conveniences and unique services only the most refined and thoughtful community can create. Call and schedule a tour to discover your l

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, Pit Bull Terrier | Staffordshire Terrier, Chow, Presa Canarias, Akita, Alaskan Malamutes, Wolf-Hybrid, or any mix thereof.
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking: $40-60, Street.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $55/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Apartments have any available units?
206 Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 206 Apartments have?
Some of 206 Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
206 Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $500 off pro-rated rent if applicants move-in within 7 days of applying.* *Contact us for details.
Is 206 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 206 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 206 Apartments offers parking.
Does 206 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Apartments have a pool?
Yes, 206 Apartments has a pool.
Does 206 Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, 206 Apartments has accessible units.
Does 206 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 Apartments has units with air conditioning.
